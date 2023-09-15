Victory Christian College students have raised more than $6000 for MND research courtesy of a 'Big Freeze' event held at the Strathdale-based school.
Year 9/10 students organised the event on Monday, September 11 for the entire school in an effort to raise awareness and funds for MND sufferers.
Motor Neurone Disease - or MND - affects the body's nerves and leads to muscle weakness and a loss of movement.
Year 9/10 co-ordinator Ro Rimmer said the students organised the event as part of their Bible Outreach Program.
"It was such a fantastic initiative and a worthy cause for the Victory community to get behind," Ms Rimmer said.
Students wore blue and slid down a large inflatable slide into icy cold water as part of the Student Big Freeze Slide Challenge.
Teachers and staff sat on the dunk tank before plunging into water that contained 30 bags of ice which had been donated by IGA Stoneman's Village in Strath Village.
Ms Rimmer said students produced event promotional material, created neurons to learn about their structure and how MND affects them, and heard from guest speakers to raise awareness of MND.
"One student even crocheted blue cornflowers for local sufferers, to let them know we care," she said.
In MND sufferers, something goes wrong with the motor neurones (nerves) and the messages from the brain stop getting through.
This means the muscles that enable us to move around, speak, breathe and swallow fail to work normally.
"Being diagnosed and living with MND can be difficult and people suffering need a lot of support, both financially and practically," Ms Rimmer said.
"Our students have recognised this and have chosen to raise funds to help cover costs."
All funds raised enable MND Victoria to deliver the best possible care, support and vital assistive equipment to people currently living with the disease.
Readers can also get behind this worthy cause by donating at MND Victoria - Victory Christian College - Big Freeze Event
