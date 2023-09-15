Bendigo Advertiser
Victory Christian College raises $6000 at MND Big Freeze

September 16 2023 - 9:30am
Victory Christian College students have raised more than $6000 for MND research courtesy of a 'Big Freeze' event held at the Strathdale-based school.

