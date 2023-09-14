An historic east Bendigo factory is back on the market after plans for an Amazing Mill Market changed.
The owner had hoped to bring the latest branch of the popular antiques and collectables business to 87 Charleston Road.
Those plans have been replaced.
Real estate agents from Colliers were at the property on Thursday, September 14 and allowed the Advertiser a tour of the grand mill building and other industrial structures on site.
The building dates back to the 1910s and its stairs lead safely up five storeys to north-facing windows with unique views out over Bendigo landmarks, Colliers sales and leasing executive Adele Foott said.
"They are the sort of views you could imagine in a tourism photo, with the Bendigo Woollen Mills in the foreground and the cathedral in the background," she said.
"There are not many high buildings in Bendigo with this aspect."
Below: a collection of photos from outside and within the flour mill building.
Also inside the mill is a large wooden silo that stretches up multiple storeys.
"That's why, when you are outside looking at the building, you'll notice one side does not have windows," Ms Foot said.
Four external aluminium silos were removed in 2022 as part of a site revamp and several older sheds are slated for demolition shortly.
The next buyer would still have several sturdier sheds and the existing office building out the front, which is currently leased by a business.
The site's weigh bridge infrastructure remains.
Charleston Road has been central to Bendigo's commercial history for more than a century.
Jesse Tomlins opened the mill in 1912 along with business partners John Simmie and George Simmie, according to a site history compiled by historians for the current owner.
The cutting edge mill was the first in the district to fully rely on electricity. It began selling both locally and internationally within its first year.
By 1958, workers were manufacturing chicken feed and dog de-worming pellets at the site, the historians said.
Another company processed dog food there in the decade that followed.
Other companies later used the factory to produce stock feed.
