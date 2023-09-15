Say hello to the newest faces of central Victoria.
The Bendigo Advertiser will publish the new arrivals of the region each week.
Babies featured in the above gallery were born in the months of April, May, June, July and August so far.
Take a look to see if you recognise any of the families!
Have you had a new arrival to the family that you would like featured in our digital gallery? We'd love to help you share the news!
Simply fill out the form below to have your newest family member included in the next gallery:
Babies submitted will also be featured in the Bendigo Advertiser's monthly babies page (unless otherwise specified).
If you prefer, you can email your details through to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 5434 4470 for any questions or for further information.
