Safety standards have gone backwards in the 50 years he has been in the industry with truck drivers able to obtain their licence in a matter of hours, a transport leader has warned.
People can become "qualified" in five hours for $1000, Victorian Transport Association chief executive Peter Anderson told the gathering at the Bendigo RSL.
He says a lack of oversight from a safety standpoint left drivers the and industry liable for serious accidents and putting people unnecessarily in harm's way.
"We don't have a system of training, we don't have a system of recognition and we are not able then to put ourselves into that environment where we can train people before they come (into the job), he said.
"To get a truck licence today you can get one in five hours and $1000 so if you haven't got a truck driver's licence (at breakfast) you can have one by lunchtime.
"You automatically become a professional truck driver ... now that is a scary thing."
The talk held on September 6 was given to the public alongside Worksafe and Victoria Police to raise awareness of the glaring shortfalls in safety.
Mr Anderson said they also discussed the safety program the association run to help drivers learn how to drive in all conditions and in all environments.
"The messaging that we have is pretty important across the industry," he said.
"That is to try and drive safety within the workplace, that is why we have Worksafe here.
"The truck is a work place and these guys drive trucks everyday and the issue we have is we want them to be the best drivers and the most professional drivers on our roads but we are batting from a long way back."
Mr Anderson said new recruits were often experienced there were massive shortfalls in heavy rigid driver licence holders who had a complete understanding of the safety requirements.
"You are going to take years to be skilled to be able to say you are safe," he said.
"The issue we have with that is we are getting too many people into our industry who aren't safe but they are the only people we can get.
"There is over 18,500 heavy vehicle licensing tests done every year, we have got 165,000 heavy vehicle drivers in Victoria yet we are still three to four thousand drivers short."
Mr Anderson said there needed to be greater involvement on the side of the state government to help amend the laws around truck driving to push the matter of safety and save lives.
