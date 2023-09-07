Police are appealing to the public for information regarding 41-year-old Travis Townsend, wanted for damage and bail offences.
The man is known to frequent the Greater Bendigo area.
Anyone who sights Townsend or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
