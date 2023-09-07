An Ambulance Victoria worker with an unblemished previous working history has been fined $500 without conviction for a violent incident in which she scratched two people trying to remove a dog from an address.
The 52-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the assault charge in the The Kyneton Magistrates Court.
The court heard the woman was at a house where she disagreed that a 16-year-old dog should be removed from the address. She attempted to block a victim and dog from leaving the home.
Once the victim managed to get past, there was a further altercation where the accused shoved and pushed a victim.
She also pulled the hair, scratched the face and nose and put her hands around the throat of a victim.
The police were called and the accused woman was arrested and taken to Gisborne Police station before being released on summons.
The court heard she admitted scratching the two human victims, and she had no criminal history.
The police conceded this was a "one-off" offence and was "out of character".
The court heard she had suffered a workplace injury shortly before the incident which had been affecting her sleep and disposition.
Magistrate Michael Coghlan said the woman had an otherwise "flawless" record and despite calling the two victims' injuries "nasty scratches", he said some recognition of her service to the community in her work was warranted.
