Maiden Gully YCW move reaps dividends for midcourters Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Maiden Gully YCW midcourters Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper are primed for Saturday's LVFNL A-grade netball grand final against Mitiamo. Picture by Darren Howe
A PRE-SEASON decision to switch clubs and leagues could not have panned out any better for Maiden Gully YCW netballers Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper.

