A PRE-SEASON decision to switch clubs and leagues could not have panned out any better for Maiden Gully YCW netballers Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper.
And now the former Eaglehawk pair are hoping their change of scenery can pay one final dividend in Saturday's LVFNL A-grade grand final against Mitiamo at Inglewood.
The good friends shape as key players in the midcourt for the Eagles, who are chasing back-to-back premierships; Keogh in centre and Reaper at wing attack.
The Eagles recruits can be forgiven for any nerves on Saturday.
Their appearance in the Eagles' thrilling overtime win over the Superoos a fortnight ago at Serpentine was one of only a few either has played in.
The skilful pair insist the move to Maiden Gully YCW has rejuvenated their careers, and in Keogh's case, reignited her passion for the game.
The 20-year-old, who played A-grade with Eaglehawk in 2022 and is a former BFNL 17-and-under representative, admits she was close to pulling the pin on netball this season.
"I kind of wasn't really loving the game of netball, so I thought I would just have a year off, have a break and then come back," she said.
"I just wasn't getting the same thing out of the game as I was in my younger years.
"Then Tia and I had a chat and thought maybe we'd go and try out at a few other clubs.
"A few things prompted the move - Adam (Boldiston) being the first male coach, playing with a different bunch of girls and playing in a different league.
"So, Tia and I thought we'd give it a go."
While slotting into a premiership-winning line-up (with a few additions and subtractions) brought with it some nervousness, the transition has proven relatively seamless.
The Eagles have lost only one game on their way to the grand final, way back in round six against Newbridge.
They did, however, have to survive a thriller a fortnight ago in the second semi-final, eventually overcoming Mitiamo by three goals in overtime.
Keogh feels the decision to switch clubs has been more than vindicated.
"Looking at what Maiden Gully did last year, I was pretty excited to give it a go, but there was movement across all clubs, so I couldn't be too certain about anything," she said.
"But I'm excited to be where we are right now."
The calm and hard-working midcourter's move to Maiden Gully YCW was ultimately made smoother by the girls making the switch together, despite not having played in the same side since their 17-and-under days.
"Tia and I work well together. We hadn't played together the last few seasons, so to be back on the court together has been a real confidence booster," she said.
"I lift Tia up, Tia lifts me up."
A stellar season from Keogh was recognised in this year's Helen Ward Medal count where she polled 17 votes to finish behind only four players, including the winner, her teammate and the Eagles' star goal attack, Meg Patterson.
Runner-up in last year's BFNL B-grade league best and fairest, Reaper has relished the new challenge and fresh opportunities every bit as much as her midcourt counterpart.
"I have really loved the change, but I was a little bit nervous moving clubs. The only people I really knew were Arriah and Christie (Griffiths), who is one of our family friends," the dynamic wing attack said.
"It's been nice playing in a winning team every week and having those good players like Meg and Tia Webb around us.
"Coming from B-grade in the BFNL, I was nervous about how A-grade in another team would work out, but it has worked out for the best."
The 21-year-old has enjoyed an interrupted, but impactful season, polling 12 votes in the league best and fairest despite missing five games with an ankle injury.
"It was hard watching from the sidelines. Training on the Thursday before my first game was a bit rough - I hadn't done a full training until that night," Reaper said.
"But I gradually got more of my confidence back each week and it's been good to be back for finals.
"It's been a good year. Getting to play with Arriah again and the other other girls have made things a lot easier.
"I feel I have found my spot in the team and now, hopefully, we can win that granny."
With only three goals separating the two clubs a fortnight ago, Reaper and Keogh are expecting the Superoos, who lost to the Eagles in last year's grand final, to be resolute in their pursuit of grand final victory.
But they have full faith in their teammates' ability and desire to cap off what has been an amazing season to date.
"(Mitiamo's) attackers are extremely good and their defence is quality. They are a little short in defence against our tall shooters, but they are so dynamic and get all those little tips," Reaper said.
"I've never played in a grand final before and rarely played finals.
"We were a bit nervous (in the semi-final), but I think we know what we have to do now - just play our normal role."
Added Keogh: "Miti have played a lot of finals, so a key will be playing our pace of netball.
"I feel we have such depth that no matter who comes on and off the court, we can work well together, which works to our advantage.
"It would be great to win it and to win it with Tia.
"It's been a long time coming for us."
