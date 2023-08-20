AFTER a nearly decade-long wait, Bendigo's dream of having a Victorian Netball League (VNL) team of its own has finally been realised.
From next season, the Bendigo Strikers will feature in an expanded 11-team VNL championship division and a revamped 12-team under-23 competition.
The Strikers were among the three new clubs granted licences for the next five years, announced by Netball Victoria on Monday morning.
They will be joined by fellow state league newcomers the Gippsland Stars and the Melton-based Western Warriors.
The three newcomers add to nine existing VNL clubs, whose licences were all extended. A 10th club, Ariels, was not granted a licence.
Gippsland Stars will initially field an under-23 team only, before entering the championship division by 2027.
Bendigo's inclusion caps a nearly 10-year long campaign for a VNL team.
A consortium representing the region first applied for entry in 2014, but was unsuccessful.
A second knock-back came in 2018, when the Casey Demons were granted the sole new licence at the expense of the Ballarat Sovereigns.
The Strikers' third bid was lodged with Netball Victoria in June this year, with strong backing from the City of Greater Bendigo, La Trobe University and Red Energy Arena.
It won key backing from Bendigo's former international star Caitlin Thwaites, who played 55 games for the Australian Diamonds, before retiring from netball in 2020.
Thwaites, a Commonwealth Games (2014) and World Cup (2015) gold medallist, said having a Bendigo team in the VNL would go a long way to increasing pathway opportunities for regional Victoria athletes, coaches and umpires.
"There are many barriers that regional participants face to continuing the pathway, such as financial and travel time," she said.
"Having a team based regionally would ease some of those, enabling a daily training environment closer to home.
"Bendigo and the surrounding areas continue to produce elite level netballers and I have no doubt we will see more local talent at the top level if opportunities for high performance training environments are more accessible."
Bendigo and Gippsland's entry will boost the VNL's regional presence to three teams, alongside the Geelong Cougars, and reflects the strength of the sport and its passionate fanbase outside of Melbourne.
Announcing the new licensees, Netball Victoria said the three new clubs were based in parts of the state identified in the governing body's broader growth strategy.
"They will help build the profile and reputation of our sport, while making the competition more accessible and creating additional opportunities for emerging talent," Netball Victoria CEO Andrea Pearman.
"We are excited to welcome three new clubs to the Victorian Netball League following a highly competitive application process.
"The inclusion of these clubs will ensure more athletes, coaches and officials from regional Victoria and north-western Melbourne are represented in our premier competition and showcase the exceptional talent and passion for netball in those regions.
"We thank all the applicants for their commitment to the licensing process, which was reflected in the high quality of applications received, and which gives us great confidence in the passion and capability of our Victorian netball community."
Speaking on behalf of the Strikers' interim board on Monday, secretary Teigan Redwood said officials were shocked, but excited to learn they had been granted a licence.
"When we first found out we were speechless. It took us a while to absorb what we were being told and the opportunities it could provide," said Redwood, a former VNL player.
"It's been a big lead up. It's been a bit of a wait, but we can't wait to get going.
"The number of phone calls and text messages that our board members got today alone is probably an indication of the interest and that real keen opportunity for the region.
"As soon as we get going, there will hopefully be a lot of people that are interested and we will be actively seeking out people as well.
"(With) a new club, you have to build it from the ground up. We have been working really hard at creating something really special - a real community culture."
While the region has never held a VNL licence, the state competition has always had a strong Bendigo flavour.
At least 25 players affiliated with BFNL clubs this season were represented in the VNL this season at either championship, division one or 19-and-under level.
Two of them, Gisborne's Zoe Davies and Sandhurst's Sophie Shoebridge, were rivals in the championship division premiership decider played earlier this month, won by City West Falcons over Boroondara Express.
Five players - Charlotte Sexton (Sandhurst), Kiralee Collings (Gisborne), Emma Winfield, Montaya Sardi and Shaid Sasalu (all Castlemaine) - played in the 19-and-under grand final won by Melbourne University Lightning.
The three Magpies youngsters were all premiership players.
With its entry into the competition secured, the Strikers' next moves will include signing a coach and assembling their playing list.
The re-signing period for players currently on VNL lists does not open until October 1 and lasts two weeks.
Those left unsigned after two weeks or currently outside the VNL system can be signed following that initial window.
The Strikers are tentatively hoping to play several home games at Red Energy Arena.
(*denotes new team)
Championship: Bendigo Strikers*, Boroondara Express, Casey Demons, City West Falcons, Geelong Cougars, Hawks Netball, Melbourne University Lightning, North East Blaze, Peninsula Waves, Western Warriors*, Southern Saints.
Under-23: Bendigo Strikers*, Boroondara Express, Casey Demons, City West Falcons, Geelong Cougars, Gippsland Stars*, Hawks Netball, Melbourne University Lightning, North East Blaze, Peninsula Waves, Western Warriors*, Southern Saints.
