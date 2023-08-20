Bendigo Advertiser
Historic day for Bendigo netball as Strikers granted Victorian Netball League licence

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 8:00am
Bendigo Strikers interim board chair Andrew Cooney, secretary Teigan Redwood and Netball Victoria president Carol Cathcart (centre) welcome the Bendigo Strikers' inclusion into the VNL. Picture by Kieran Iles
AFTER a nearly decade-long wait, Bendigo's dream of having a Victorian Netball League (VNL) team of its own has finally been realised.

