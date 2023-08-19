MITIAMO has earned the first crack at reigning LVFNL premiers Maiden Gully YCW this final series, after downing Marong for the second week in a row at Bridgewater on Saturday.
Unlike their 29-goal victory the previous week over the Panthers, the Superoos had to settle for a 12-goal qualifying final win.
But the margin was of no concern to coach Jen Wilson and her Superoos players, who booked themselves a second semi-final encounter against the Eagles, with another strong display of finals netball.
They were again brilliantly led by star goal attack and four-time league best and fairest Laura Hicks.
As they did in the teams' round 18 clash at Malone Park, the Panthers started the game well and had the contest on level terms at quarter time at 13-13.
But the Superoos gradually worked their way on top to lead by five goals at half time.
Any chance of Marong seizing some momentum in the third quarter was doused quickly by a steady Superoos, who were able to manufacture a seven-goal lead going into the final quarter, before putting their stamp on the contest in the last.
Wilson hailed the final five minutes of the second quarter as crucial to the final outcome.
"It was a physical game ... very tough ... and they made us earn it. But to win by 12 was a good way to end it," she said.
"They stuck with us for most of the first half, but probably that last five minutes of the second quarter helped us to build up a handy enough lead.
"Our third quarter was really good and we maintained that in the last.
"With them having three players out the week before, I knew they'd bounce back hard and they did, but it was a good win.
"The girls fought hard and kept it clean and by the end we were playing to more of our game plan."
Wilson hailed Hicks' performance as 'excellent' and further praised the efforts of defenders Abbey Battersby, who was awarded best on court by the umpires, and Caitlyn Hocking in helping keep tabs on the Panthers' goalers.
"But really everyone played their part, which gives us confidence for next week," she said.
"It's been a while since we've seen YC ... way back at the start of the second round, pretty much.
"We just need to keep plugging away and really earn it with our lack of height in defence."
Beaten but now bowed, Marong coach Sue Borserio was proud of her players' effort to rebound from a 29-goal loss the previous week against Mitiamo and considerably reduce the margin.
"We take away a lot of positives today from our loss. We are disappointed to lose as a team but know we have more to bring," she said.
"Miti were just more consistent over the 15 minutes of each quarter. It's hard to keep a great team down.
"Laura (Hicks) again played a lovely game over the four quarters, but our defenders caused her some headaches in the first half and at times read the play well."
Borserio credited the inclusions of Tess Teggelove, former coach Bianca Garton and Abby Thompson, who came off the bench to be a solid contributor, as keys to the improvement after all three players missed the round 18 game against the Superoos.
Teggelove ended the game as the Panthers' best player.
"Tess gave Marong a focal point all game and fed the ball well to other teammates to score from," Borserio said.
"Dani O'Toole played another brilliant game in the midcourt with many defensive touches.
"We will regroup this week after a tough two weeks and look at what we do well and bring that to our next final.
"Our strength is in our depth in our squad and today we played nine girls and they all achieved great results.
"It will take a team of more than seven to win these finals and our fresh legs will prove that."
The Panthers now face a cut-throat semi-final showdown against Pyramid Hill, after the Bulldogs put an end to Newbridge's season with a 23-goal elimination final win on Sunday.
The Bulldogs won 50-27, after leading by 10 goals at half time, with the margin only one goal fewer than when the two teams clashed the previous week in the final round of the home and away season.
Sunday's clash at Newbridge marked Pyramid Hill's first finals appearance since their last premiership year in 2017.
