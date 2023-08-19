Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Mitiamo earns first crack at reigning LVFNL netball premiers in win over Marong

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 20 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MITIAMO has earned the first crack at reigning LVFNL premiers Maiden Gully YCW this final series, after downing Marong for the second week in a row at Bridgewater on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.