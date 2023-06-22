THE Bendigo Strikers have officially launched their bid to join the Victorian Netball League from next year.
Should the Strikers be successful in gaining a VNL licence, the club would field teams in both the championship and under-23 divisions and seek to play its home games at Red Energy Arena.
The Strikers' bid for a licence follows an announcement earlier this year of a revamping of the VNL, including an expanded regional presence.
Following a Netball Victoria review of the VNL, among the key recommendations was increasing the number of licences from 10 to 12, with nine metropolitan and up to three regional licences to be offered.
The VNL is Victoria's premier netball competition, but currently has just one regional team, the Geelong Cougars, who compete alongside Ariels, Boroondara Express, Casey Demons, City West Falcons, Hawks Netball, Melbourne University Lightning, North East Blaze, Peninsula Waves and Southern Saints.
A Bendigo Strikers interim board has been formed, with the club expected to know by late August if its licence bid has been successful.
Should the Strikers be granted a VNL licence they would hold it for five years from 2024 to 2028.
Most VNL games are played on Wednesday nights, with there more than 20 players on teams this season who have played in the BFNL across the past five years.
"This is an exciting opportunity for our local and regional netball community to have the option to pursue an elite netball pathway without the added restraints of expense, time and travel to train and compete in Melbourne multiple nights a week," Bendigo Strikers interim secretary and board member Teigan Redwood said on Thursday.
This is an exciting opportunity for our local and regional netball community- Teigan Redwood - Bendigo Strikers Netball Club interim secretary
"We have assembled a group of people who bring together skills in governance, finance, sponsorship, marketing, league and administration experience, coaching, athlete and umpire development and have had great support from City of Greater Bendigo, La Trobe University and Red Energy Arena.
"The board's shared interest in netball and the community has brought us together to drive this application to join the VNL and we are very hopeful of our bid being successful."
The Strikers' interim board is being chaired by Andrew Cooney with support from Carol McKinstry (vice-chair), Redwood (secretary) and Anita Harrington (treasurer).
The interim general board members are Melinda Keighran, Ben DeAraugo, Meagan Keating, Melissa Ryan, Ashleigh-Jane Thompson and Margaret O'Rourke.
"Importantly, participation in the VNL does not impact on players' ability to compete in local leagues," Redwood said.
"With athletes participating at an elite level on a consistent basis, this can only help to strengthen local competitions.
"This is a great way to encourage playing, coaching and umpire skill development and opportunities.
"Netball in Bendigo and across the wider region is hugely popular, so there is no shortage of talent to draw on now and into the future.
"If successful the club will apply to host matches in Bendigo at Red Energy Arena, providing opportunities for the broader netball community to more easily watch games, inspire emerging talent and grow a strong supporter base."
The Strikers' VNL licence bid has the support of Bendigo's Caitlin Thwaites, a former Australian Diamonds player who won both Commonwealth Games (2014) and World Cup (2015) gold medals.
Thwaites, who played 55 games for Australia before later retiring from netball in 2020, is the ambassador for the Strikers.
"Having a Bendigo-based team in the VNL will go a long way to increasing the pathway opportunities for regional Victoria athletes, coaches and umpires," Thwaites said.
"There are many barriers that regional participants face to continuing the pathway, such as financial and travel time.
"Having a team based regionally would ease some of those, enabling a daily training environment closer to home.
"The support from the local community is also key and having already set up some great partnerships I'm sure this will be a great foundation to grow a successful team that can give back to the community as well.
"Bendigo and the surrounding areas continue to produce elite level netballers and I have no doubt we will see more local talent at the top level if opportunities for high performance training environments are more accessible.
"It's an exciting time and opportunity to have a strong netball presence and to really build momentum in the lead-up to Bendigo hosting netball for the Commonwealth Games in 2026."
The new-look VNL will also be downsized from three to two divisions - championship and 23-and-under - aligning with all other state league competitions in Australia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.