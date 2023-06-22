Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Strikers apply to join Victorian Netball League for 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:21pm, first published June 22 2023 - 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Strikers' interim board members Teigan Redwood, Melissa Ryan, Ben DeAraugo and Melinda Keighran. Picture by Luke West
Bendigo Strikers' interim board members Teigan Redwood, Melissa Ryan, Ben DeAraugo and Melinda Keighran. Picture by Luke West

THE Bendigo Strikers have officially launched their bid to join the Victorian Netball League from next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.