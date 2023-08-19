SOUTH Bendigo proved it could be a threat come finals time after prevailing in a genuine arm-wrestle against second-placed Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday.
The finals-bound Bloods, brilliantly led by their skipper Steph Goode, notched their first win this season over a top-three rival with a stirring four-goal win.
It's the second time the Bloods have upset the Bulldogs in the past two seasons.
They triumphed in another thriller by one goal in round 15 last year at the QEO.
South Bendigo's win, combined with Castlemaine's nine-goal loss to Sandhurst, means the Bloods and Magpies, who will be round 18 opponents next week, will be rivals again in the following week's elimination final.
The Bloods and Magpies also met in last year's elimination final.
Beaten in the past two elimination finals in 2019 and 2022, South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs praised a tough win over a genuine premiership contender in Gisborne as the perfect confidence-booster in the run to finals.
"It was intense and close all the way through, but the girls fought the whole way and were rewarded with the points," she said.
"To beat them down there is very tough and even though they had a couple out, they still had a very strong side.
"The girls played well and really absorbed the pressure and held on when they needed to.
"It's pleasing to get a close win and to produce a real four quarter effort going into next week against Castlemaine."
The Bulldogs led at quarter time by two goals before the Bloods gradually claimed the ascendancy to notch up a four-goal margin at half time.
With Goode, fellow defender Alicia McGlashan and midcourter Chloe Gray showing the way, the Bloods never relented and were able to hold their nerve against a Bulldogs side minus Claudia Mawson and Zoe Davies due to Australian Netball Championships (ANC) commitments.
"It's pleasing to be able to hang on to a lead and then build on it again when they were pegging us back. Something we probably haven't been able to do in the past against these top sides is absorb the pressure," Hobbs said.
"I was really proud the girls were able to keep possession of the ball and were a lot smarter with their usage.
"We do seem to play well against Gisborne, but to beat them down there, it's a fantastic win."
Arguably the most impressive of their wins since Hobbs took over the coaching reins in 2018, the Bloods got solid contributions as well from young defender Maggie Burke and goal shooter Chloe Langley.
The loss was Gisborne's second in a row, coming on top of a 16-goal defeat against Sandhurst.
The Bulldogs remained in second spot, but are now level on points with Kangaroo Flat, which defeated Kyneton 64-30 at Dower Park.
Regardless of which team finishes second and third, the Bulldogs and Roos will meet in the qualifying final in the first week of finals.
Top-of-the-ladder Sandhurst moved within one win of a perfect home and away season after defeating Castlemaine by nine goals at Camp Reserve.
The Dragons set up a hard-fought, but impressive 57-48 victory with a dominant 20-9 first term.
They led by 10 and 11 goals respectively at half time and three quarter time before the Magpies had the slight better of the final quarter.
Dragons coach Tamara Gilchrist said the team's fast starts were something her players prided themselves on.
"We had an awesome first quarter again, which set us up. Our first quarters have been a real strength of ours this season," she said.
"We really focus on not putting ourselves in a position where we don't have to chase.
"If you start strong and can maintain the intensity, you give yourselves every chance and that's certainly the aim.
"The margin was always around 10 goals, or would drop back to eight and then back to 10.
"It was pretty even after the first quarter, but it was a tough win and a good way to run into finals. It was a real challenge for both teams."
A strong across the board team performance was headlined by another standout game by midcourter Meg Williams, who must be among the favourites for this year's Betty Thompson Medal, and a polished effort from goal attack Kelsey Meade.
The Dragons will play their final home and away game against an ever-improving Eaglehawk.
The Hawks notched their fifth win of the season with a 63-35 victory over Golden Square at Canterbury Park.
In a sign of just how far coach Kylie Piercy's Hawks have come this season, they have won four of those games in the second half of the year, starting with their round 10 upset over South Bendigo.
They have since beaten Maryborough, Kyneton and now Golden Square and come close to winning two others.
Having already sewn up sixth spot, Strathfieldsaye picked up its seventh win with a 71-30 victory over Maryborough.
The Storm will look to cap a season of great improvement on a high note against the Tigers at Kyneton next Saturday.
