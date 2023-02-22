VNL restructure reignites Bendigo region team hopes

A PLANNED restructure of Victoria's premier netball competition has boosted hopes of Bendigo gaining a licence and entry to the Victorian Netball League.
Under plans unveiled by Netball Victoria late on Tuesday night, the state competition will be significantly revamped, with an emphasis on expanding its regional presence from next year.
Key to the restructure will be the increase of licences on offer from its current level of 10 to 12 in time for 2024, including up to three outside of metropolitan Melbourne, in support of regional athletes, coaches and officials.
Only one VNL team, Geelong Cougars, is currently based outside of Melbourne.
A second regional team, Ballarat Sovereigns, formerly the Pride, was stripped of its licence in 2018 after nearly a decade in the competition.
The new-look VNL will also be downsized from three to two divisions - championship and 23-and-under - aligning with all other state league competitions in Australia.
New clubs, including a potential Bendigo region team, will have the option of initially entering a 23-and-under team only while they develop their pool of athletes and club structure.
They will be required to field teams in both divisions in the final two years of the five-year licence period (2024-28), ensuring there is a pathway to the premier competition for all athletes.
News of the restructure has been met with excitement and enthusiasm from Bendigo stakeholders, who have lobbied long and hard for inclusion in the state competition, but been denied on at least two previous occasions.
The last bid, involving a local consortium, in partnership with Bendigo Stadium Limited, the City of Greater Bendigo and La Trobe University, was knocked back in 2018.
The team, to be based at Bendigo Stadium, was to be known as the North Central Strikers, with a catchment extending from Gisborne to Echuca and as far as Mildura.
A leading advocate for a Bendigo-based VNL team and a member of the working party for the region's last bid, Melissa Ryan said Tuesday night's announcement was a positive first step in the process.
"It's an opening for us, and we know the passion is there," she said.
"You only have to look at this community's love for netball and the quality we possess across the board here and regionally. It's not just Bendigo.
"This process is something that will hopefully encompass the whole North Central region and beyond.
"At the moment there is no pathway, not just for athletes, but our coaching development, which is a massive area at the moment that needs an injection."
Applications for five-year licences open next month and will close in May, with the announcement of licensees to follow in July.
All 10 existing VNL clubs must reapply for a licence.
Ryan said supporters of Bendigo's bid were already chasing further details on the proposed changes to the competition and the implications they would have on the region's talented netballers and coaches.
"The process from here would be to get everyone who was involved in the last couple of pushes together - those who have shown the interest and have the passion to continue to drive it," she said.
"From there we can produce a new submission that we hope can be sustainable into the future.
"We know there are a lot of people out there who want to see this come to fruition.
"I know for me personally, having this opportunity to be able to pursue the region's VNL dream again is the key.
"COVID threw a spanner in the works; our working group took a leave of absence given our sporting code and many others around the state were struggling and had a lot of unknowns.
"Having this opportunity again, it's a matter of reconnecting everybody and reigniting that push and passion to give our region the same opportunity as our metropolitan counterparts have.
"The ball is definitely rolling. It was rolling from about 8.32pm (Tuesday) night. 8.30pm the media release dropped and by 8.32pm we were on the phone."
The VNL revamp follows an extensive externally-led review, including comprehensive engagement with current VNL clubs, regional athletes, coaches and umpires, analysis of competition data and a survey of internal and external VNL stakeholders.
In a clear sign of the region's strength, more than 20 players to have appeared in the BFNL since 2018 feature on club lists for the 2023 VNL season.
They are Ruby Barkmeyer, Chloe Gray, Sophie Shoebridge (Boroondara Express); Zoe Davies, Chloe Langley, Kiralee Collings, Charlotte Sexton (City West Falcons); Chelsea Sartori, Ella Flavell (Geelong Cougars); Shannon Blackman, Gabby Coffey, Jordan Cransberg, Kirby Elliott, Fiona Fowler, Emma Winfield, Charlee Kemp, Claudia Mawson, Claire Oakley, Kelsie Rainbow, Mikaela Vaughan (Melbourne University Lightning); Ruby Turner, Meg Williams (North East Blaze); Clare Vearing (Peninsula Waves).
