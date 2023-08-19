Bendigo Advertiser
Young goal shooter Ava Nihill stars as Mount Pleasant claims last HDFNL finals vacancy

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 20 2023 - 5:04pm, first published August 19 2023 - 9:45pm
FINALISTS every season since 2017, Mount Pleasant has extended its streak into this year's finals series after overcoming Lockington-Bamawm United at Toolleen on Saturday.

