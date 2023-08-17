Football preview, tips, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GISBORNE v SOUTH BENDIGO
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
South Bendigo will hunt its first victory at Gardiner Reserve in six years when it travels to take on the Bulldogs.
Get the job done and the Bloods will be guaranteed their spot in the finals.
Been a big couple of weeks for Bloods' forward Brock Harvey with 17 goals - 10 against Maryborough and seven against Strathfieldsaye - in his past two games to now have 57, while team-mate Steven Stroobants (51) also has more than 50 in his return season to the club from Rochester.
Last home game of the season for the Bulldogs, who already have a strong eye to next year with 2022 premiership coach Rob Waters back at the helm from last weekend for the final three games of the season following his appointment for 2024.
Last time: South Bendigo 20.11 (131) def Gisborne 8.15 (63).
Since 2010: Gisborne 14; South Bendigo 10.
STRATHFIELDSAYE v MARYBOROUGH
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
The Storm have certainly got themselves back up and about at the right time of the year and after belting Kangaroo Flat by 146 points last week another big win looks on the cards at home against Maryborough.
There will be a watch on Storm captain Lachlan Sharp, who after his bag of 14 last week now has 79 goals for the season and is back in front for the race for the Ron Best Medal.
Would expect the ball to spend the bulk of the day inside the Storm 50 and for Sharp to get plenty of opportunities to make further inroads towards the ton.
While the final margin blew out to 125 points against South Bendigo last week the Magpies showed plenty of pluck in the first half before their young legs grew weary.
On the wide expanses of Tannery Lane that looms as a danger sign for the Magpies, who to their credit over the past three weeks have won the clearances against top-five sides South Bendigo (42-36) and Golden Square (46-42).
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 24.26 (170) def Maryborough 5.6 (36).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 22; Maryborough 3.
CASTLEMAINE v SANDHURST
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
The Dragons continue to hold down top spot, but can't afford to take their foot off the gas with Golden Square still breathing down their neck, half-a-game behind.
Since suffering their first loss of the season to Golden Square in round 12 the Dragons have won their past four during which they have held their opposition to an average score of just 40 points, while co-coach Bryce Curnow has averaged 29 touches and 10 marks in defence.
Castlemaine can't afford another start like it did against Golden Square last week when it was outscored 10 goals to nil in the first quarter before the Magpies held their own during the second and third terms, but by then the horse had well and truly bolted.
After doing a fine job in keeping star Square forward Joel Brett to two goals last week, could be another big assignment ahead for the Magpies' Brodie Byrne in opposing the Dragons' Andrew Collins.
Last time: Sandhurst 18.11 (119) def Castlemaine 5.4 (34).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 23; Castlemaine 0; Drawn 1.
EAGLEHAWK v GOLDEN SQUARE
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
A pre-finals appetiser that if the ladder is to stay the same would be a preview of the qualifying final in two weeks time.
Golden Square carries a 12-game winning streak to Canterbury Park, one of which was a three-point victory over the Hawks back in round eight when Joel Brett kicked the match-winner in the final minute to get the Bulldogs over the line by three points.
Both teams have plenty to play for.
For Eaglehawk, a win would guarantee they finish third and have the safety net of a double chance for the finals, but if the Hawks lose they are likely to face the scenario of having to beat ladder-leader Sandhurst at the QEO in the last round to hold their spot in the top three.
Golden Square is still striving to overhaul Sandhurst and grab top spot, but if the Bulldogs drop this they can likely say goodbye to that prospect.
Should be a cracking midfield battle as the Hawks' group led by Noah Wheeler, Billy Evans and Ben Thompson go up against the Bulldogs' brigade of Ryan Hartley, Ricky Monti, Tom Toma and co.
Last time: Golden Square 10.10 (70) def Eaglehawk 9.13 (67).
Since 2010: Golden Square 23; Eaglehawk 7.
KANGAROO FLAT v KYNETON
2.20pm Saturday at Kangaroo Flat.
Two teams that will be wanting to bounce back from disappointing performances last week.
The Roos were belted by 146 points by Strathfieldsaye, while the Tigers after being just nine points down against Eaglehawk at half-time were blown away in the second half and lost by 87.
Mathematically, though, the Tigers are still a finals chance given if they win both their last two games and South Bendigo loses their last two Kyneton would finish fifth, but it's a long-shot at best.
Before the Tigers get to Saturday's game on Friday from 5.30pm they will be holding an "open information session" at the Kyneton Showgrounds discussing 2024 and beyond in the wake of AFL Central Victoria in recent weeks putting competition re-structure proposals on the table.
Last time: Kyneton 10.15 (95) def Kangaroo Flat 4.13 (37).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 11; Kyneton 11.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Kyneton.
Luke West - South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst, Golden Square, Kyneton.
Nathan Spicer - Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst, Eaglehawk, Kyneton.
LADDER:
1. Sandhurst (58), 2. Golden Square (56), 3. Eaglehawk (46), 4. Strathfieldsaye (40), 5. South Bendigo (36), 6. Kyneton (32), 7. Gisborne (24), 8. Kangaroo Flat (20), 9. Castlemaine (8), 10. Maryborough (0).
QUALIFYING FINAL
PYRAMID HILL v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
The region's finals kick off at Bridgewater on Saturday with Pyramid Hill and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine facing off in the LVFNL qualifying final.
The Bulldogs (2nd) finished two wins ahead of the Bears (3rd) during the home and away season and are 2-0 in their meetings so far winning by 18 points in round three and six points in round 12.
Both contests have been shootouts with 33 goals kicked in round three and 29 in round 12, but with the step-up in pressure that comes with this time of the year you'd expect goals to be harder to come by on Saturday.
The Bulldogs head into the finals off the back of five wins in a row, while the Bears have won their past three games with a feature of those victories over Maiden Gully YCW, Mitiamo and Bridgewater their capacity to start well and hit the scoreboard early.
Season meetings:
Round 3 - Pyramid Hill 17.17 (119) def BL-Serpentine 16.5 (101).
Round 12 - Pyramid Hill 15.10 (100) def BL-Serpentine 14.10 (94).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 21; BL-Serpentine 10.
ELIMINATION FINAL
INGLEWOOD v BRIDGEWATER
2.15pm Sunday at Newbridge.
A game 20 years in the making for Inglewood as the Blues finally make their return to the finals for the first time since 2003.
The big question is given the significance of the day for the Blues after such a long wait, how will the playing group respond to the occasion?
Will it get the better of them, or given it's such a new group that hasn't been burdened by the years and years of constant struggles on field that the Blues players will take it all in their stride?
While it's a whole new ball-game come finals, the Blues go into Sunday's clash at Newbridge knowing they have been good enough to beat Bridgewater twice already this year, winning by 33 points in round three and 45 in round 12.
Although the Mean Machine will go in as underdogs, there is the experience of 12 months ago to draw on when Bridgewater won its way through from the elimination final to the grand final.
The Mean Machine have had two weeks to hone in on Sunday's assignment having had the bye in the final round ahead of the first finals meeting between Inglewood and Bridgewater since the Blues beat the Mean Machine in the 1986 grand final.
Season meetings:
Round 3 - Inglewood 15.13 (103) def Bridgewater 11.4 (70).
Round 12 - Inglewood 10.13 (93) def Bridgewater 6.12 (48).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 24; Inglewood 2.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Pyramid Hill, Inglewood.
Luke West - Pyramid Hill, Inglewood.
MOUNT PLEASANT v LBU
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
It's all on the line for reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.
The Cats enter the last round sitting sixth, but if they beat Mount Pleasant will regain their position in the top five and keep their season alive in the elimination final against the Blues the following week.
Lose, though, and it's season over for the Cats and it's Leitchville-Gunbower, which has the bye on Saturday, that will play Mount Pleasant in the elimination final.
While the Cats have it all to play for in terms of keeping their season alive, the Blues are locked into an elimination final, but you'd think they'd be mighty keen to end the season of the team that beat them in last year's grand final.
Last time: LBU 6.17 (53) def Mount Pleasant 5.15 (45).
Since 2010: LBU 21; Mount Pleasant 8.
NORTH BENDIGO v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
North Bendigo enters this game at home with the incentive of finishing on top of the ladder still in front of them.
The Bulldogs are in second position, 1.46 per cent behind ladder-leader Heathcote, with both teams on 48 points.
First order of business for the Bulldogs will be winning the game, which they will be red-hot favourites to do so, then it will be a case of whether the scoreline is good enough to leap over the top of the Saints and grab pole position for finals.
Last time: North Bendigo 11.13 (79) def Elmore 7.11 (53).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 22; Elmore 3.
HUNTLY v HEATHCOTE
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
It's the bottom side hosting the top side in the final round, but still very much a live game in terms of determining the make-up of the top five.
For Heathcote, it's the same scenario that North Bendigo is facing in terms of, firstly, taking care of business by winning the game.
And secondly, barring a massive upset at either Huntly or North Bendigo, it will then be a case of pulling the calculator out and seeing if the Saints' percentage advantage is still enough to maintain top spot and the direct route into the second semi-final.
Last time: Heathcote 20.13 (133) def Huntly 8.5 (53).
Since 2010: Huntly 16; Heathcote 8.
COLBINABBIN v WHITE HILLS
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Last game of the season for Colbinabbin, which will finish seventh and miss the finals for the first time since 2014.
White Hills has a finals campaign to look forward to and there is still the possibility - although unlikely - that the Demons given their healthy percentage could yet finish on top of the ladder.
For that to happen the Demons need to beat Colbinabbin and then rely on Elmore and Huntly causing huge boilovers.
Can see the Demons winning, but not the Bloods or Hawks, leaving White Hills in third position come 5pm Saturday.
Last time: White Hills 16.16 (112) def Colbinabbin 10.10 (70).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 20; White Hills 6.
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo, Heathcote, White Hills.
Luke West - Lockington-Bamawm United, North Bendigo, Heathcote, White Hills.
LADDER:
1. Heathcote (48), 2. North Bendigo (48), 3. White Hills (44), 4. Mount Pleasant (36), 5. Leitchville-Gunbower (36), 6. LBU (32), 7. Colbinabbin (14), 8. Elmore (10), 9. Huntly (4).
