Drink-driver pleads guilty to causing Calder Highway crash

By Ben Loughran
Updated August 17 2023 - 8:18am, first published 4:00am
A woman who T-boned another car that left a driver with 'serious injuries' is facing jail after pleading guilty to two driving charges.

