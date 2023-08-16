A woman who T-boned another car that left a driver with 'serious injuries' is facing jail after pleading guilty to two driving charges.
The crash left the victim with spinal injuries and blood clots in her lung and she needed nearly eight months of medical care.
During a victim impact statement she described the incident as 'the scariest 10 seconds of my life'.
Kristy Kelsey, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving causing serious injury and one summary charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol in the County Court sitting in Bendigo.
On the evening of March 4, 2021 Kelsey was driving her Holden Cruze along the Calder Highway home to Tarniet after visiting a friend who was in a hospital in Bendigo.
The court heard a mixture of fatigue and alcohol led to erratic driving including an incident in the Ravenwood South area.
Kelsey was driving in the left lane and began to slowly veer towards the safety barrier before quickly jutting across the left and right lane and nearly driving into the opposite safety barrier.
A person who witnessed the erratic driving called 000 but police were unable to find Kelsey on the highway.
Later that evening, at around 7:30pm, Kelsey was driving in a 80km/h zone, failed to heed a give-way sign in the Gisborne area and collided with the driver's side of car.
The crash left the car in a ditch in the middle of the dual-lane road and the female driver with injuries to her foot, hip, spine, tailbone, lungs, shoulders and arm.
Kelsey had a broken wrist and leg.
Both were taken to the Bendigo hospital for treatment.
A blood alcohol test on Kelsey at the hospital later returned a positive reading of 0.202.
Crown prosecutor David Cordy said although Kelsey was to be sentenced for a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, that reading would "have to be on the fall" and the actual amount would been higher at the time of the crash.
The court heard Kelsey left hospital on March 15 and some time after that went to the Castlemaine police station for an interview about the crash.
Kelsey told police she did not "understand it at all" about how her blood alcohol could be so high when she had only had two glasses of wine.
She also told investigators that on the night of the crash she was fatigued and stressed from having worked "nearly 40 hours" in the previous three days and she was "a lot more tired" than usual.
The victim of the crash attended court and held back tears as she read out a victim impact statement.
After the crash she told the court that she had lost her independence, had to watch family struggle to meet her needs, had to give up work and could no longer walk the dog or play with her grandchildren.
She said the sound of the airbags popping and the smell of the engine would stay with her "forever" and she was now anxious when driving.
Prosecutor Cordy told the court the crimes committed by Kelsey meant that jail time was a certainty.
Judge Kellie Blair adjourned the matter to August 18 for further pleas and sentencing but told Kelsey to "make some arrangements" because there was a likelihood she would be taken into custody on that day.
Kelsey was released on bail.
