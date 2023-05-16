A further $1.94 million in fees for unpaid marking over a seven year period will be paid to La Trobe University casual staff.
Three thousand former and current La Trobe University casual staff now stand to be paid a total of $6.44 million, with an initial payout of $4.5 million last year.
The second, and final, amount was announced on Tuesday, May 16, with payment due in June after negotiations with the union involved the Fair Work Commission.
The two-part deal compensates workers for improper pay for marking over a seven-year period between 2015 and 2022. Only workers still at the university or who ended employment in the past six years would be eligible for a payout.
Dr Anastasia Kanjere, National Tertiary Education Union La Trobe branch president, said staff were not properly compensated for hours worked and instead would only be paid for hours allocated by the university.
This led to multiple workers marking assignments and papers for hours more than was being reported on the payroll.
A spokesperson for La Trobe University said the issues around underpayment were first discovered after a campus-wide assessment of casual pay around marking.
They said measures had been put in place to prevent a repeat of the issues and ensured staff were "appropriately compensated".
"Unintentional underpayments were the result of inefficient and outdated systems and processes and devolved decision-making and we have now addressed these issues to avoid any future errors," the spokesperson said.
"We regularly remind staff to claim the actual time spent marking to ensure they are appropriately compensated for their time and effort."
Dr Kanjere claimed there was a national practice of "systemic" underpaying of casual university workers for marking.
"This is where casual academics are directed [on] the number of hours they are allowed to claim for marking work in a subject," she said
"That directed number is always woefully too low."
Dr Kanjere said although the payout was a positive outcome for those affected, there was still much to do in the fight for fairer wages.
"As long as casual employment has existed in the university sector it has been a common practice to give direction to staff as to how many hours to claim," she said.
"Rather than what should be happening, which is people should claim for the hours they worked."
Dr Kanjere emphasised this was only the tip of the iceberg as areas including pastoral care, lecture attendance and class preparation were often also underpaid.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
