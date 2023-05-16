Bendigo Advertiser
La Trobe University to pay $6.44 million for marking fees

By Ben Loughran
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 6:00pm
La Trobe University will pay out nearly $2 million to staff over marking wages. Picture file
A further $1.94 million in fees for unpaid marking over a seven year period will be paid to La Trobe University casual staff.

