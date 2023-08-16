The uniqueness of an alpaca is what drew Harcourt's Prue Walduck to the South American animal.
A dairy farmer's daughter, Ms Walduck bought a 20-acre property at Harcourt with her partner, Ada Milley, in the 1990s and has been breeding the animals ever since.
"I actually went to the Seymour alternative farming expo in 1993 and saw the alpacas there and was intrigued by them," she says.
"I did quite a bit of research and three or four months later purchased two pregnant females."
The Millduck Alpacas stud has produced many national champions and is line to win another at the National Alpaca Show which starts today at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
Around 400 alpacas and 60 to 70 breeders are in town for the event.
Ms Walduck said the appeal of the alpaca was "the uniqueness of the animals" and the ease of farming them.
"They're really easy to handle and are low-maintenance compared to livestock like sheep and cattle."
Originally, the gentle animals were intended to complement the couple's straw bale bed and breakfast operation.
But after beginning to breed them, "the passion grew" and Ms Walduck "started to see the real value in what breeding them could be as a business".
Three decades later the guests still enjoy being around them but MillDuck's long-necked residents are part of a serious breeding and fibre operation.
"Whilst our focus is on breeding and on-selling the genetics for other people to breed with, we focus equally on the importance of the fibre," Ms Walduck says.
This includes attending to the micron, density and evenness of the animals' fleece.
And although MillDuck has less than 40 animals the stud is competing and winning against operations with hundreds of alpacas.
"It's been a great journey, learning about fibre-producing animals, and they're just a really nice animal to farm," Ms Walduck says.
"They're very calm and gentle. They've all got a name and have their own individual personalities."
This weekend's National Alpaca Show is back in Bendigo after several years when it was held in other states or not at all.
Convenor Jonathan Provis-Vincent said breeders and exhibitors would be coming from as far away as Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania, as well around the region, with the action also to be livestreamed to an international audience.
Two overseas judges - from Ireland and New Zealand - have made the trip to be here.
Winning entries from the fleece competition, which has already been judged, will be on display, while competitors in the animal categories will battle it out in the ring.
While the show is essentially an industry one, the free-entry event offers "plenty to look at" for curious locals.
"On Saturday we'll have supreme champion being awarded towards the end of the day and youth events on during the day," Mr Provis-Vincent said.
The latter include kids running alpacas through obstacle courses.
"On Sunday all of the best-in-colour events are being awarded and the young judging.
"So they're quite good days to bring the family and have a look."
In addition to "animals in the ring all day, every day", there is an alpaca-themed art, craft and photography show, trade stands, spinning demonstrations and educational activities on offer.
The show runs through until around 3pm on Sunday.
For Ms Walduck, it may be a chance to walk away with another trophy or two.
Her animals have won "best brown" at six of the last nine national shows and also at last year's Royal Melbourne Show.
Ms Walduck will be exhibiting 2022 best brown winner Millduck X-Calibur, and some other entrants in the fawn and black classes.
Her small stud, Millduck Alpacas, from eight or more colour categories, focuses on browns, and seems to have the class sewn up.
But a competitor can never assume victory, she says.
"You might feel quietly confident but you can never expect it," she said.
