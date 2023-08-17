Volunteers at the Daylesford Museum and Historical Society are hoping key upgrades will mean they spend less time worrying about the rain.
Heavy rain events last year meant flooring and some parts of the roofing on 100 Vincent Street were damaged.
Museum management committee secretary Sue Howard said they were "very grateful" for funding from the federal and state governments to help repair some of the damage after the floods.
They have received $245,771 which will go to repairing and replacing slate tiles and fixing drainage underneath the band room.
"This requires some specialist skills and the sourcing of particular sorts of slate," Ms Howard said.
The building is used as a rehearsal space for the Daylesford Community Brass Band which also stores some of their instruments there.
Records for the historical society are also kept on Vincent Street.
Ms Howard said after the increased amount of rain, water pooled under the building and had caused damage to the floor underneath the band room.
She said they will be able to use the funding to improve the drainage so this issue can be avoided.
"The most important thing is this has made the building more secure for the future," she said.
"We won't need to be revisiting these problems over and over."
Ms Howard said it was important to keep preserving the history of the town.
"It's important to keep the building alive and functioning for the benefit of all of the people who live in the community and people who visit the community," she said.
Federal Ballarat MP Catherine King said she was pleased to be able to work with the state government to repair damage from the 2022 floods and "build better resilience into our community infrastructure".
"This support will fund repairs to halls, recreation reserves and other important facilities, ensuring that community assets in our region are safe and can be best utilised," she said in a statement.
Other projects in the region given finding include:
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
