Bendigo offers unlimited opportunity for future engineers looking to excel at new forms of science and technology, according to the head of Engineering Australia.
During a three-day tour of Bendigo, Engineering Australia chief executive Romilly Madew toured several facilities to inspect the city's manufacturing output.
Ms Madew said she was impressed with what she had seen at La Trobe University and The Australia Turntable Bendigo branch, enough to confirm Bendigo was at the forefront of engineering.
She and other board members of Engineering Australia also had the chance to tour the Thales facility where Bushmasters and Hawkei military vehicles are built.
While traveling through the city and meeting with commercial, innovative and military engineers, Ms Madew said it became obvious there was as great a chance for young people to learn about the field in their own backyard and not have to move to Melbourne.
MORE NEWS:
"As a kid you don't know what you want to be until you see and experience some of these things," she said.
"That is one of the things we were talking about ... is that there are opportunities for kids living in regional areas to actually experience what engineering means in their own location.
"They don't have to go 'oh I've got to go to the city to be great'. It is right here in Bendigo."
Ms Madew said the feats of engineering she saw on the first day of her trip, especially at the academic level, cemented the idea that people who studied in this field would be on the cutting edge of technology and design.
"It is the way of the future," she said.
"If you think about the use of technology and the use of robotics and 3-D printing and a lot of the things we saw at La Trobe, it is the way of the future.
READ NOW:
"We are not seeing it in Melbourne. We are seeing it in Bendigo and that is what has been really exciting for us."
The Engineering Australia CEO said there was a great path ahead for those who wished to pursue the study.
Ms Madew said with the opportunities available in Bendigo she was looking forward to the city's future developments.
"We have seen three examples of it today and I am sure there is more we haven't seen," she said.
"Its showing advanced manufacturing is really taking off and there are opportunities in advanced manufacturing and in engineering as well."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.