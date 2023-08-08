Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Breaking

Kennington, Bendigo sex offender Thomas Holmberg released on bail

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:57pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Edward Holmberg has been released on bail to a Kennington address. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Thomas Edward Holmberg has been released on bail to a Kennington address. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A convicted sex offender who is alleged to have attacked a further four people, including three children, in Kennington earlier this year has been released on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.