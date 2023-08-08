A convicted sex offender who is alleged to have attacked a further four people, including three children, in Kennington earlier this year has been released on bail.
Thomas Edward Holmberg pleaded not guilty to a number of charges of sexual offences against three children and a young woman with his defence lawyer Paul Kidd telling the court there were identification issues with the prosecution case.
Mr Kidd said there were "gaps in evidence" which the prosecution denied.
Holmberg is accused of approaching two young schoolgirls, clearly wearing primary schools uniforms, on May 17 at a Bendigo park, grabbing one of them and asking them if they "wanted to see a drug".
The court heard one of the children later told police the drug their assailant allegedly mentioned was called an "orgasm".
One of the girls said "no thank you" and they tried to run away from the playground as their assailant allegedly said "do you want to have some fun" multiple times.
One of the children identified indicated the car in which their alleged assailant was travelling and the parent took a photo which the prosecution suggested matched Holmberg's registered vehicle - a silver vehicle with "distinctive" roofs racks and a prominent dent.
The court heard the victims had not attended school since that date as they were afraid they would see their assailant again.
On May 18, 2023, Holmberg is accused of approaching and sexually touching two people.
The first was a young woman who was followed on Ellis Street Kennington, and when she stepped to the side to let the man pass he allegedly touched her bottom.
She slapped him and the court heard he allegedly yelled "sorry I didn't mean to".
That same day, Holmberg is alleged to have done the same to a 14-year-old school student on the same street.
The girl allegedly told Holmberg to "f*** off" and he said sorry.
Holmberg was on bail at the time the offending took place for a charge of intentionally damaging property - namely windows - at an address in Kennington, and was due to appear back in court later in May 2023.
Holmberg also faces charges of committing an indictable offence on bail and not reporting contact with a child within 24 hours as a registered sex offender.
Informant Senior Constable Daniel Masson told the court Holmberg had been a registered sex offender since an incident in 2009.
Mr Kidd said his client had gone 15 years without re-offending except for one breach of his conditions as a sex offender.
On the present matters, Holmberg has been in custody since May 22 but was released from custody in Ararat on August 8.
Holmberg, who was homeless and living out of his car during his recent offending, has been bailed to a Kennington address to live with his parents.
The court heard the home is located near kindergartens and schools but Holmberg has been banned from attending these locations or any playgrounds or parks.
He must also abide by a curfew and not drink alcohol or take drugs.
Holmberg will appear on August 9 for contest mention.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
