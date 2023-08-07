Bendigo Advertiser
Maiden Gully creek homes intensifying flood risks, residents fear

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 8 2023 - 6:32am, first published 4:30am
Haley Lethlean at the Carolyn Way crossing over Myers Creek, in Maiden Gully, where multiple subdivisions are rising, or have arisen. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Haley Lethlean at the Carolyn Way crossing over Myers Creek, in Maiden Gully, where multiple subdivisions are rising, or have arisen. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Two residents fear a newly approved subdivision plan is a sign of bigger problems for a rapidly growing Bendigo suburb.

Local News

