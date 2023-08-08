Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 15

By Adam Bourke
August 8 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Henderson had another big game for the Castlemaine Magpies in Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke
Bailey Henderson had another big game for the Castlemaine Magpies in Saturday. Picture by Adam Bourke

A look at last Saturday's round 15 of the Bendigo Football Netball League, according to the Premier Data statistical information.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.