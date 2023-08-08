Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 15

A look at last Saturday's round 15 of the Bendigo Football Netball League, according to the Premier Data statistical information.
It was far from pretty, but the Tigers did enough to get over the line at Camp Reserve.
Castlemaine played arguably its best game of the season and just came up short against a team still in finals contention.
There was little between the teams in possessions and marks, with Kyneton in front 314-310 and 97-95.
The key stat for Kyneton was clearances. The Tigers dominated clearances 57-35, including 12-4 centre clearances on the back of dominant ruckman James Orr.
Orr had eight clearances of his own and midfielders Jordan Iduica (10 clearances), Ben Cameron (eight clearances) and Hamish Yunghanns capitalised on his the ruckman's good work.
Jordan Iduica had a superb game for the Tigers - 29 possessions, eight marks and two goals.
Ethan Foreman had arguably his best game of the season. The left-footer split his time in the midfield and forward and had 25 touches and kicked three goals.
The most impactful player on the ground was Castlemaine star Bailey Henderson.
Henderson's outstanding form continued with 37 possessions, seven marks, nine clearances and two goals for 197 ranking points.
John Watson (33 possessions) and Matt Filo (29) were solid for the Pies and Cal McConachy had a league-high 10 tackles.
The Storm's ability to get their hands on the ball first proved critical in their hard-fought win over the Bloods.
Strathfieldsaye won the clearance battle 41-27 and limited the influence of in-form South ruckman Mac Cameron.
The Storm still had more turnovers than they would have liked (64-46), but it was a more fluent performance than what they'd produced recently against other top five teams.
Strath's even spread of contributors was crucial as well. In contrast, the Bloods had 11 players touch the ball 10 times or less.
In the absence of leading ball winners Cal McCarty and Jake Moorhead, the Storm needed others to step up.
Lachlan Gill (35 possessions, 12 marks and one goal) had his best game of the season and Daniel Clohesy (30 possessions, 11 clearances) did a lot of grunt work.
The one-two punch inside 50 of Lachlan Sharp (seven goals) and Jack Exell (four goals) caused plenty of trouble for the South defence.
It's not often a forward gets a hold of the Storm defence in the manner Brock Harvey did.
The South Bendigo star was outstanding with 15 kicks, 11 marks and 6.4.
South's Oscar White was the highest-ranked player on the ground with 39 possessions, nine marks, 14 inside 50s for 165 ranking points.
There was little between Gisborne and Golden Square on the stats sheet, but on the scoreboard the margin was 40 points in favour of the Wade Street Bulldogs.
Gisborne matched Square in possessions (206-319), clearances (39-41) and marks (104-114).
However, Square's team defence and greater options forward of centre proved to be the difference between the two teams.
Gisborne could only manage 11 scoring shots from its 39 inside 50s.
Square skipper Jack Geary controlled the game off half-back and in the middle, collecting 29 possessions, 16 marks and a game-high 158 ranking points.
Tom Toma (25 possessions and three goals), Ryan Hartley (26 touches, eight clearances, nine inside 50s and a goal) and Ricky Monti (27 possessions and one goal) won the midfield battle for Square.
Gisborne star Brad Bernacki was "held" to 24 possessions and one goal.
Gisborne's highest-ranked player was ruckman Braidon Blake with 20 possessions, 29 hit outs and 11 clearances for 138 ranking points.
The Hawks' midfield led the home side to a comfortable win.
Eaglehawk's ball movement was top-class at times.
The home side had 81 more disposals (379-298), with 111 of their 120 marks uncontested, and they pounded the ball inside 50 52 times to the Roos' 30.
Connor Dalgleish, who has become one of the most consistent big men in the BFNL, was the highest-ranked player on the ground.
The Eaglehawk ruckman had 185 ranking points on the back of 25 possessions, eight marks, 55 hit outs and eight clearances.
Midfielder Noah Wheeler, who must be a top three chance for the Michelsen Medal, wasn't far behind with 33 possessions, eight clearances and 2.2 for 150 ranking points.
Kal Geary was his normal efficient self, picking up 26 touches, 10 marks, five tackles and one goal.
Mitch Trewhella was the best performed Roo.
The in-and-under midfielder battled hard for 28 possessions, six tackles and five clearances for 126 ranking points.
Liam Collins was solid with 27 possessions, while key defender Ryan O'Keefe had 23 possessions and seven marks.
Statistically, one of the most lopsided games of the season as the Dragons put on a masterclass in sharing the football.
Sandhurst had 483 possessions to Maryborough's 261 and had 85 inside 50s to the Pies' 24.
The Dragons had 130 marks for the game, including 41 inside forward 50.
The Dragons' ability to share the footy was shown by every player touching the ball at least 10 times for the game.
13 of their 22 players earned at least 90 ranking points. In contrast, Maryborough had four.
Sam Conforti and Cooper Smith cracked the double ton in ranking points.
Conforti had 42 possessions, 10 marks, nine clearances and kicked 5.4 for a league-best 227 ranking points.
Smith had the second-highest possession haul in a game this season. He had 53 possessions, nine marks and 13 inside 50s for 200 ranking points.
Castlemaine's John Watson still holds the highest total for possessions this season with 54 in round nine.
Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow had another big game - 37 possessions, 15 marks and three goals for 183 ranking points.
