A Marong man who was "embarrassed" to report his missing firearms has copped a heavy fine in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
Lee Ricki Freeth, 34, was slapped with a $2500 fine after pleading guilty to failing to report his missing firearms which he lost at the start of the year.
The court heard Freeth was visited by police on April 19, 2023 for a routine firearms check but when asked to show the officers his weapons the man refused, saying the shotguns were at his brother-in-law's house.
The brother-in-law is a member of the police force in the Bendigo region.
After the police officers who attended Freeth's house returned to the Eaglehawk station, his brother-in-law was called who said he would figure out what was going on and get back to the police.
Freeth then visited the Eaglehawk police station and during an interview told police he had actually lost the weapons in January after taking them on a trip to a state park.
The court heard Freeth had been drinking on the day and when he returned to his car he put the shotguns on his roof and drove off, sending the weapons scattering.
After learning he no longer had the weapons Freeth returned to the area "multiple times" to try and find the missing firearms but to no avail.
When questioned by police why months had passed and he had never reported the shotguns as missing, Freeth said he was "embarrassed" about losing the weapons and was afraid his firearm's licence would be suspended.
Magistrate Ross Maxted questioned why the man did not report the matter to police, saying it was "unfathomable" how someone with Freeth's experience around firearms could act so recklessly.
Magistrate Mexted said the "grievous issue" should have resulted in Freeth immediately reporting the missing shotguns to police.
