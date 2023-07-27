Bendigo Advertiser
Jan Hull's family legacy lives on in Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 4:00am
Jan Hull took on the role on July 1. Picture by Darren Howe
Jan Hull has been striving towards CFA captaincy for over 30 years and is now the first woman to take on the role in Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek.

Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

