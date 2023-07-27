Have you ever found yourself searching for an aircraft part? Or a 1937 Daimler, a Morse code machine, a trailer, a cabinet, lawn mower, or just any sort of household tool to finish that unfinished project?
It is sure to be found at a clearing auction in Ascot at the house of a former aircraft pilot and engineer.
Laurie Brown has led an extraordinary life. He started work at the age of 14 with the old Ansett Airlines at Essendon airport before taking on roles at airlines in Alice Springs and Darwin and even with automobile giant Toyota.
As Graeme Serjeant says of his good mate Mr Brown: "You name it, he's done it. He's had engineering type jobs his whole life."
Now that lifetime of storing tools and spare parts for his engineering work has resulted in a huge collection which needs to be sold off to assist in Mr Brown's quality of life.
Now in his 90s, Mr Brown's health is in rapid decline and he needs to sell his entire stock so he can move into full-time care.
With most of his days now spent in hospital, it's up to Mr Serjeant to co-ordinate the auction.
He has spent the past month transporting most of the items from a hangar at the Bendigo airport to Mr Brown's home in time for the online auction on Sunday, July 30.
"We couldn't have the auction at the airport because people would need permits and security clearances to walk around there," Mr Serjeant said.
Mr Serjeant has known Mr Brown for about 25 years, ever since they were members of the Bendigo Flying Club.
It stands to reason that among the 660 items up for auction are aircraft parts such as wings, cockpit equipment, an autopilot system out of a DC-3 and propeller spinners.
A brilliant engineer/maintenance man, Mr Brown even restored a 1942 Tiger Moth aeroplane which he flew with his wife Letty to the the Avalon airshow in 2005.
Also up for auction is a rare 1937 Daimler Straight 8 with new wheel and tyres and reconditioned motor/gearbox with 500 miles on the clock.
Even rarer is a 1925 Bean truck chassis with motor and gearbox.
Mr Brown's vintage 1984 yellow Toyota Hiace van and his 1988 230E Saloon Mercedes Benz are up for sale as well.
Throw in lathes, spanners, screwdrivers, saws, jacks, angle grinders, steel milling machines, sewing machines, drills, batteries, generators, tables and chairs and even a timber carved Buddha, there is surely something for everybody.
"As Laurie puts it, 'my whole life's up for auction'," Mr Serjeant said.
There is a public preview of the items on sale at Mr Brown's house on Friday, July 28 from 10am to noon for anyone interested in seeing the items up close before the auction takes place.
The address is 63 Strickland Street, Ascot.
The online auction will be held on Sunday, July 30 from 10am at www.martinevansauctions.com.
Potential buyers can click on the website to view the full catalogue of 660 items and placed pre-auction bids.
