Residents from some of Bendigo's aged care facilities were dressed up to the nines and ready for a day at the races on July 27.
There were footy hats, fascinators and flowers alongside suits and pops of colour.
And they were looking at the race from with keen interest.
With refreshments in hand and some fun companions nearby they cheered on the action on the track from comfort of the close seats.
In a partnership between the homes and the Bendigo Jockey Club, participants were invited to get out in the sunshine for an afternoon of racing and socialising.
Bendigo Jockey Club chief executive Rob Heijus, who worked in the aged care sector in SA for three years, said it was important to get the older generations out and about.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
