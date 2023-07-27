Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Bendigo Jockey Club welcomes aged care residents track side | GALLERY

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:05pm, first published July 27 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents from some of Bendigo's aged care facilities were dressed up to the nines and ready for a day at the races on July 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.