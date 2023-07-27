Bendigo Advertiser
Maiden Gully YWC allowed to keep lease of Backhaus oval

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 12:45pm
A community sporting club can keep its lease at Backhaus Oval, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has decided. Picture file
Maiden Gully YCW Football Netball Club has been allowed back into its sports ground buildings after its Catholic Church landlord changed the locks to keep them out.

