For Val Hickmott, sitting beside the Bendigo race course brought back a lot of fond memories.
The Stella Anderson aged care resident and former Wycheproof local said she used to spend days at her home track watching the horses go by.
"It's nice to be back on the green," she said.
"I really like the vibes of the day and being able to dress up to have a good time."
Residents from some of Bendigo's aged care facilities were dressed up to the nines and ready for a day at the races on July 27.
In a partnership between the homes and the Bendigo Jockey Club, participants were invited to get out in the sunshine for an afternoon of racing and socialising.
Bendigo Jockey Club chief executive Rob Heijus, who worked in the aged care sector in South Australia for three years, said it was important to get the older generations out and about.
"These facilities faced such difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
"By opening our doors to organisations such as these, it allows us to provide these residents with a meaningful way to connect not only with one another, but with the wider community.
"We can see the benefits that getting out and socialising can have, so we need to encourage it."
Mr Heijus said he hoped the club could have more community groups come to the track.
"Doing something like this really fits with our ethos and it would be great to do it all for others," he said.
"We all get older, so it's important to support our older generations."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
