Shimmy Jiyane, choir master at the Soweto Gospel Choir, has never been to Bendigo, but has heard good things.
"I've heard it might be small, but it's a very beautiful place," Mr Jiyane said.
Soon Mr Jiyane won't have to base his idea of Bendigo on what he has heard, as the Soweto Gospel Choir takes on an extensive regional tour of their new show HOPE, including stops in Bendigo and Castlemaine.
While Mr Jiyane may be used to performing for audiences on big stages around the world, he said the choir took a "no borders" approach to performing in smaller locations, such as Bendigo and Castlemaine.
"Music is food for the soul, and that food for the soul we spread all over the world," he said.
"Especially the smaller places, that's where we wanna revive people, that's where we want to see people smiling and dancing and having joy."
Soweto Gospel Choir have received critical acclaim globally for its renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk and contemporary music.
The new show HOPE takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.
Mr Jiyane said the choir was dedicated to spreading the history of the choir's native - South Africa - to every corner of the world, and that included smaller places like Bendigo.
"That's where we wanna go and make sure they learn about our history, they learn what South Africa is all about," he said.
"We've got 11 official languages in South Africa, and in our show we sing in six of those.
"You may not understand the lyrics or not even understand what we're saying, but you will understand the feeling that we bring to you."
Soweto Gospel Choir, of which Mr Jiyane is a founding member having joined in 2002, are the recipients of 3 Grammy Awards, including in Best World Music Album in 2019 for their Album Freedom.
Despite the world accolade, the choir master said Bendigo residents should not worry they will receive a watered down show, with the choir pledging to bring "a beautiful night" to every audience, no matter the size.
"We don't change anything, we respect our audiences so much for a start, we always wanna give the best," Mr Jiyane said.
"To the people of Bendigo, please come in numbers. You don't wanna miss this one. It's gonna be a beautiful night."
Soweto Gospel Choir perform HOPE at the Ullumburra Theatre in Bendigo on October 17, 2023. Tickets available here.
History of House with Soweto and Groove Terminator at The Theatre Royal in Castlemaine is on October 20, 2023. Tickets available here.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.