Bendigo man has been held on remand for stalking until July 19

BL
By Ben Loughran
July 14 2023 - 5:00am
A Bendigo man has been denied bail with his matter listed to be heard on July 19. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Bendigo man who allegedly stalked a woman and her mother has had his bailed denied in Bendigo Magistrate's Court and will be held in custody until his next hearing on July 19.

Local News

