A Bendigo man who allegedly stalked a woman and her mother has had his bailed denied in Bendigo Magistrate's Court and will be held in custody until his next hearing on July 19.
The man will continue to be held in custody after being deemed an "unacceptable risk" to his alleged victims.
The court heard the man allegedly encountered the victim at a funeral where they passed on their condolences to the man.
There would be no contact between the pair for seven years.
The man then sent a social media friend request to the alleged victim in January 2023 which they did not respond to.
After the alleged victim searched the man's online profile to find out who he was they found a litany of posts relating to the person and the desire for them to be together.
The man then allegedly went to the person's mother's house on February 7 asking to see them.
He was asked to leave but allegedly returned at least three more times that day, including being at the property as late as 10pm.
Security cameras were installed at the mother's property which allegedly alerted the person on February 23 after the man visited the property again.
He was arrested the next day but went back to the property and was rearrested.
In his bail application the man said he needed to go to specialist clinicians for treatment and he missed his children.
Magistrate Ross Betts said he was "not satisfied" with the arguments presented by the accused and denied his request for bail, holding him on remand until his next court appearance next week.
