Police are searching for Ethan Caulfield, wanted on warrant for drug and assault related offences.
They have called for public assistance to locate the 18-year-old Bendigo man.
Caulfield was described as 187 centimetres tall, solid build with short brown hair.
He has been known to frequent the Strathdale, Kennington and North Bendigo areas, according to police.
An image of Caulfield has been released in the hope someone may know of his whereabouts.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
