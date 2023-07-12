Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police searching for Ethan Caulfield wanted on warrant

Updated July 12 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 7:36pm
An image of Caulfield has been released in the hope someone may know of his whereabouts. Picture by Victoria Police
Police are searching for Ethan Caulfield, wanted on warrant for drug and assault related offences.

