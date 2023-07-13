Bendigo remains largely gastro superbug free, despite rising cases across Victoria prompting a warning from the state's public health chief.
There have been no cases of shigellosis notified in the Greater Bendigo as of July 12, 2023, but one case was detected in Loddon Mallee region this year, according to a regional public health physician.
This compares to 11 shigellosis cases notified in the Loddon Mallee region, including three in Bendigo region in 2022.
Shigellosis is a bowel infection with symptoms including fever, diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal cramps and vomiting.
The bug is highly contagious and can be spread through sexual contact.
Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit physician Dr Naveen Tenneti said the state's rising cases had been detected mostly in men who have had recent sexual contact with other men and returned travellers from countries with high rates of infection.
"It is important that men who have sexual contact with men and returned overseas travellers be aware of the symptoms of shigellosis and seek medical attention if symptoms develop," Dr Tenneti said.
"People can prevent infection through practising safe sex, for example by using barrier protection, and good hygiene including washing your hands often and thoroughly."
Dr Tenneti said treatment for shigellosis centres around maintaining good hydration, though medication was available for severe cases.
"Antibiotics are available but are only used for cases of severe infection," he said.
"Only using antibiotics when necessary helps to reduce the development of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
"People with symptoms of shigellosis should avoid having sex, preparing food or drink, or providing care to others until 48 hours after symptoms resolve.
"Good hygiene is particularly important after using the bathroom, before eating or preparing food, and before and after sex."
Anyone concerned about their symptoms or health should seek attention from their usual health practitioner.
