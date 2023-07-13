Kyneton to celebrate Indigenous culture at home game on Saturday

KYNETON Football Netball Club will show its respect to Indigenous culture at home this Saturday.
The Tigers' game against South Bendigo in the Bendigo Football Netball League will be an Indigenous Round match.
As well as the Tigers' round 12 matches against the Bloods at the Kyneton Showgrounds, the club's senior women's team will also be in action against Romsey from 5.30pm..
The day will showcase the talents of local Indigenous elder and artist Uncle Mick Harding, who will conduct a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony at 5pm.
Harding, who belongs to the Yowong-Illam-Baluk and Nattarak Baluk clans of the Taungurung people, is an artist specialising in wood working, sculpture, printmaking and giftwares.
"The Indigenous Round is an important event for our local sports community as it provides an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of Indigenous athletes to our sporting landscape," Kyneton president Hayden Evans said.
The Indigenous Round is an important event for our local sports community
"It is also an opportunity to promote cultural understanding and respect and to raise awareness about the issues faced by Indigenous communities."
Kyneton's women's football co-ordinator Natalie Korinfsky has been working alongside Harding to design a jumper for the Tigers' women's team on Saturday.
"This will be the first Indigenous jumper for the senior women's team and the club is incredibly excited to unveil its unique design on the day," Evans said.
"Without giving too much away, the jumper will feature the local native animal Bunjil the creator also known as the wedge tailed eagle that Mick has designed and drawn.
"Bunjil has a rich connection and history to local Indigenous culture and peoples and is incredibly special to the Macedon Ranges and Taungurung lands."
The Indigenous Round day at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Saturday is open to all members of the community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.