Kyneton to celebrate Indigenous culture at home game on Saturday

Updated July 13 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:54pm
Kyneton will host South Bendigo in an Indigenous Round game at the Kyneton Showgrounds on Saturday. The Tigers' senior women's team will also be in action on the day. Picture by Darren Howe
