Massage therapist pleads not guilty to sexual assaults

Former Maryborough massage therapist Michael Bryan Allwood appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.
The 64-year-old is facing eight charges of unwanted touching and penetration that allegedly occurred between January and June 2022.
Allwood, who was accompanied in court by family members, was using a walking frame and was described by his lawyer, David De Witt, as having mobility issues.
He appeared to also have a tremor.
Asked by Magistrate Ross Betts how he pleaded, Allwood announced "not guilty" in a loud, heavily accented voice.
He was granted bail until August 9, when he is due to appear in the County Court in Melbourne.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
