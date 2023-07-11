Bendigo Advertiser
Police offer $1m reward to solve underworld murder case

Updated July 11 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:35am
Police believe Robert "Jack" Richardson was murdered in 1984. His body was found near Strath Creek. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Police have put up a $1 million reward in a bid to solve a decades-old underworld murder mystery.

