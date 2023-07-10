Bendigo sound and light show Electric Wonderland has had its run extended and will again illuminate Rosalind Park this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.
The interactive show, which features "blooming flowers", musical stepping-stones, a magic dragon, a giant inflatable astronaut and over 2000 laser beams, has proved to be a winner.
After opening on June 23, it was scheduled to end last Sunday, July 9, but will have its run extended for another week due to popular demand, organisers, say.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Event manager Alicia Villiers from Power AV, the local audio-visual company which created the show, told the Advertiser in June that her team had taken inspiration from light shows across the country, which have become increasingly popular.
"We've visited lots of different things and seen what's the latest and greatest and what people are loving, so we've taken that and put it all into the space of Rosalind Park," she said in the leadup to Electric Wonderland's opening.
The show had been a year in the making, she said.
Since the LEDs were switched on thousands of people have been lured out on a cold winter's night to immerse themselves in the magic of the latest audio visual technology.
Now, after a break of a few days, many more will be able to.
Tickets are cheaper if booked online and cost $8/$10 for children, $12/$14 for adults and $35/$39 for a family of four.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.