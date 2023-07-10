Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo sound and light show Electric Wonderland extended

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 11 2023 - 8:45am, first published 7:25am
Bendigo sound and light show Electric Wonderland has had its run extended and will again illuminate Rosalind Park this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

Jenny Denton

