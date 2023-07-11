All Loddon Shire staff without work due to council ending its in-home aged care services have "been employed by the new providers", according to a council director.
Shire community wellbeing director Wendy Gladman said carers had been in discussions with the new providers prior to the end of council's in-house services.
"All staff who elected to transfer their employment to the new providers were given an opportunity to do so, including through discussions and a meeting between carers and the new providers prior to transition," Ms Gladman said.
"Those who wished to continue working have been employed by the new providers."
Previously, council announced the end of its almost 40-year role as a provider of in-home care services due to proposed changes shifting costs to local government.
The new service system will see the combining of a number of programs into the one In-Home Aged Care program, while seeking aged care services from external providers.
The new providers are:
"The appointment of these providers ensures that a smooth transition of these services from council remains on track for handover from July 1," Ms Gladman said.
"Council remains committed to working closely with the new providers and the Commonwealth and Victorian governments to ensure the transition continues to be as seamless as possible for clients."
Ms Gladman said the appointment of workers from the shire's in-house services within the new providers would aid a smooth transition for those in care.
"Additionally, most of the current council staff will be transitioning over to these new providers - ensuring as much consistency for clients as possible," she said.
Community members who would like more information regarding the transition of their aged care service can contact council's Aged Care Navigator Lisa Dunn on (03) 5494 1200.
