Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Loddon Shire announces new providers of in-home care services

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loddon Shire has announced its new providers of in-home aged care services. Picture file
Loddon Shire has announced its new providers of in-home aged care services. Picture file

All Loddon Shire staff without work due to council ending its in-home aged care services have "been employed by the new providers", according to a council director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.