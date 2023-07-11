A 20-year-old man who was charged after performing allegedly explicit acts towards five women on a number of train lines between March and August last year.

A 51-year-old man charged with sexual assault after allegedly making inappropriate sexual comments and touching a woman at Southern Cross Station on 23 December last year.



A 33-year-old man charged after two witnesses saw him allegedly perform an explicit act towards a woman on a city-bound Sunbury line train on 6 September. Both witnesses notified police through STOPIT.

A 24-year-old man who was charged after performing allegedly explicit acts and making inappropriate sexual comments towards a woman on a city-bound Werribee line train on 11 November last year.

