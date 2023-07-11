Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 11

A LOOK at last Saturday's round 11 of the Bendigo Football-Netball League according to the Premier Data statistical information.
Final score aside, the glaring statistic from Saturday's clash at Wade Street was effective kicks.
Golden Square had 158 effective kicks to Strathfieldsaye 115 - a season low for the Storm.
The Bulldogs denied the Storm the time and space they like to move the ball and the visitors struggled in the windy, slippery conditions.
To put it into context, the Storm averaged 176 effective kicks per game in their five-game winning streak leading into the Square clash.
In their four defeats this season they've averaged 132 effective kicks.
Individually, Square had a great spread of contributors.
The Dogs had eight players crack the ton for ranking points - Tom Toma (145), Ricky Monti (115), Joel Brett (113), Matt Compston (111), Ryan Hartley (107), Jake Thrum (107), Jack Geary (103) and Jayden Burke (103).
In contrast, the Storm only had two - Luke Webb (167) and Cal McCarty (150).
The Bulldogs ability to maintain possession offensively and deny the Pies time and space defensively was the difference between the two teams.
The Bulldogs had 100 more possessions (426-326) and took 53 more marks (112-59), including a telling 24-5 marks inside forward 50.
When Castlemaine did have the ball they struggled to move the ball from defence to the forward line with efficiency.
The Pies only had 30 inside 50s for the day, compared to Gisborne's 54, and they only had four handball receives for the match.
Despite having 100 more disposals, the Bulldogs still had more tackles than Castlemaine (78-75), which was a sign of how good their pressure around the ball was.
The Bulldogs had seven players collect 25 possessions or more.
The consistent Flynn Lakey had a team-high 33 touches, while Seb Bell-Bartles filled the stats sheet with 32 possessions, 10 marks, eight tackles, six clearances and one goal for 184 ranking points.
Premiership star Brad Bernacki returned from VFL duties and had 29 possessions, 15 of which were contested, eight clearances and one goal.
Too much was left to too few for Castlemaine.
Bailey Henderson was outstanding with 45 possessions, nine marks and eight tackles for 190 ranking points.
Matt Filo and John Watson had 38 possessions each for the Pies.
The Hawks racked up some big numbers at Princes Park, but it was an improved effort by a gallant Maryborough.
In the corresponding game in round two, Eaglehawk had 83 inside 50s to 20 as it cruised to a 169-point win.
The Magpies were more competitive on the scoreboard and around the ball in general this time around.
The inside 50 count was 67-33 in favour of the Hawks and there was little between the two teams in clearances, 54-50.
Once they won the ball, the Hawks' spread and ability to share the footy was impressive.
Noah Wheeler broke the 200-barrier in ranking points, collecting 204 points on the back of 46 possessions, 12 clearances and two goals.
His partner in crime Billy Evans wasn't far behind, with 40 disposals, eight clearances and one goal for 181 ranking points.
Ben Thompson (33 possessions), Jack Thompson (33), Dillon Williams (31 and two goals) and Joel Mullen (28 and four goals) caused havoc.
Maryborough playing coach Coby Perry and assistant coach Joel Swatton battled hard for the Pies.
Perry had 29 possessions and seven clearances, while Swatton had 23 touches, eight tackles and seven clearances.
The Dragons' running game proved too much for the Tigers to handle at the QEO.
Kyneton matched Sandhurst around the stoppages - Tigers won the clearances 50-44 - but the visitors couldn't match the home side's link work.
Sandhurst's handball game set up many forward thrusts.
The Dragons had 154 effective handballs to Kyneton's 63, which helped set up 63 inside 50s to 36 and 12 marks inside forward 50 to six.
One of Sandhurst's elite runners - Cooper Smith - had a day out off half-back with 30 possessions.
James Coghlan (25 touches), Noah Walsh (25), Nick Stagg (24) and Lachlan Hood (24) were solid and ruckman Hamish Hosking (21 possessions, 14 clearances and 50 hit outs) had a team-high 155 ranking points.
Kyneton's classiest player Cameron Manuel did some damage with 31 possessions and three goals, while key defender Harrison Huntley had 25 possessions and a game-high 163 ranking points.
James Gaff picked up 28 possessions and Jayden Eales (19 possessions, 11 clearances and 37 hit-outs) had a good battle with Hosking.
As expected, South Bendigo got the four points, however the Roos were far from disgraced.
The Roos were around the mark in most key statistical areas, but the difference was South's efficiency with its kicking inside 50 and its forward pressure.
The Bloods took 14 marks inside 50 to the Roos five and laid 15 forward 50 tackles to the Flat's six.
Brody Haddow has had some sort of season in his second stint with South Bendigo.
The Bloods' ball magnet had his own footy against the Roos - 43 possessions, nine marks, 10 clearances and two goals for 186 ranking points.
His coach Nathan Horbury wasn't too far behind - 38 disposals, 12 inside 50s and one goal for 175 ranking points.
Oscar White and Isaiah Miller racked up 37 and 33 touches respectively for the Bloods, while, in attack, Steve Stroobants scored 6.1 from 11 kicks.
Pleasing signs for the Roos was the form of Connor Evans (31 disposals and 149 ranking points) and Ethan Roberts (30 disposals and 146 ranking points).
Liam Collins had the most disposals for the Roos with 37 and young gun Ryan O'Keefe had 30 possessions, largely in defence.
