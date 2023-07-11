Bendigo Advertiser
Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 11

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
Golden Square midfielder Ricky Monti in the mud during Saturday's win over Strathfieldsaye. Picture by Darren Howe
A LOOK at last Saturday's round 11 of the Bendigo Football-Netball League according to the Premier Data statistical information.

