Ever want to know one of the secrets to running a successful business for decades and becoming a staple of your hometown?
Well after more than 70 years in the hospitality business, owner and operator of the Rising Sun Hotel Pat Sheehan has imparted some wisdom for others to follow.
"Hotels will always survive based on two things - one they welcome the customer when he comes in and the other is thank him when he leaves," Mr Sheehan said.
"I reckon that's the two basic rules. Everything else works around that."
On July 7, the Sheehan family celebrated seven decades of ownership of the Bendigo hospitality venue with family, fellow traders and members of the community turning out to enjoy the night.
The pub was first purchased by Pat's parents, Vin and Irene Sheehan, in July 1953. Pat Sheehan first started working there in 1966 before going on to become a full-time employee from 1970 onwards.
Even 70 years on Mr Sheehan can remember the massive stir caused in town when Queen Elizabeth II visited the region shortly after the family had bought the pub. Although her stay, was brief the town rallied to see the royals.
"One of the big highlights in the early years, we came here in 1953 and then in 1954 Queen Elizabeth went by," Mr Sheehan said.
"You had a country town parked in her back yard for about 24 hours to see her and it was a glimpse, she was gone in one second."
Mr Sheehan said another major highlight during his time behind the bar included the visit to Bendigo by the Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition which brought hundreds of thousands of tourists to the city.
Looking back at the time he and his family have owned and operated the Rising Sun Hotel, Mr Sheehan said it had been an extraordinary time and seven decades on he still loved it just as much as he did when he first started out.
"I am very happy. I have been here a long while but I am still very happy here," he said.
"I guess I just love meeting the people and working with the staff and relating to everyone."
"You get to know a lot of the regulars."
Looking at the crowd who had turned out to enjoy the milestone, the Sheehans have certainly left their mark on Bendigo's hospitality scene.
Mr Sheehan said he although he and his family had worked very hard to achieve what they had, they were very lucky to "still be connected" the way they are.
"The main thing I'd say is we've been a very fortunate family," he said.
"To be in the hotel industry for that long and over that period of time, be a very successful venture and we get on well - that is the thing I love I guess.
"As a family, my nephews and nieces come and say g'day and while not too many of them are around Bendigo these days, they're mainly in Melbourne, we all relate."
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
