It's out with the old and in with the new as local and state government staff finalise their move into the new Bendigo GovHub - Galkangu.
On Monday, all staff will officially begin operating out of the $133 million building, which will house up to 1000 workers.
The City of Greater Bendigo customer service centre, previously located at Hopetoun Street, will be found on the ground floor of the GovHub, operating with the same number.
BENDIGO GOVHUB:
City executives, directors and other staff have been working out of the Bendigo Bank headquarters during the build.
Last month, VicRoads began the move, with its customer hub opening next month on Monday.
Licence testing and vehicle inspections will remain at VicRoads' existing office in Lansell Street, Bendigo.
The GovHub has been labelled a "one-stop-shop by the state government, with hopes it would build "a stronger and collaborative public sector presence in Bendigo".
An official opening is expected later this year.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.