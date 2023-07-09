Forest Fire Management is looking for people across north central Victoria who are keen to work outdoors, learn new skills, and help protect the community and environment.
Applications are now open for project firefighter roles across Bendigo, Castlemaine, Heathcote, Inglewood and St Arnaud.
"These fixed-term positions are a fantastic opportunity for people from all walks of life, who are physically fit, to get out in the bush, protect our region from bushfires and help maintain public land," FFMVic acting deputy chief fire officer Paul Bates said.
"New recruits will be involved in responding to bushfires, conducting planned burns, looking after recreation areas, pest and weed control, maintaining access to fire trails and roads, and supporting other emergency work to help protect the community and environment.
"They can also be called on to support other emergencies like last year's Victorian floods. Many of the forest firefighters deployed to the current Canadian bushfires started their careers as project firefighters."
FFMVic recruits seasonal project firefighters each year. Roles include general firefighters, fire support officers and rappel crew firefighters.
Firefighters are employed on a full-time basis for a fixed term period from October until April.
Mr Bates said ideal candidates would be fit and healthy and hold a current manual driver's licence.
"Successful recruits will be fully trained and get the opportunity to work with experienced staff from a range of fire management agencies across the state," he said.
"These are very rewarding roles, where no two days are ever the same."
Entries close on 30 July. To apply, visit jobs.careers.vic.gov.au/pff
