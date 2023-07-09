Bendigo Advertiser
Forest Fire Management looks to recruit firefighters in Bendigo

July 10 2023 - 5:00am
Applications are now open for project firefighter roles across Bendigo, Castlemaine, Heathcote and more. Picture supplied
Forest Fire Management is looking for people across north central Victoria who are keen to work outdoors, learn new skills, and help protect the community and environment.

