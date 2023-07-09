Monday: Police are appealing for information about a crash at Long Gully that closed Eaglehawk Road and saw one man taken to hospital on Sunday night.
Police and emergency services were called to the collision of a white 4-wheel drive Toyota utility and a purple Toyota Landcruiser at around 8.35pm.
The impact had flipped the ute onto its side, where it came to rest, and the road in both directions was closed to traffic for somewhere around an hour, with vehicles directed down Excell Street.
The driver of the ute, a man believed to be in his 40s, received minor injuries and was taken to Bendigo Health for observation.
The two occupants of the Landcruiser were assessed by Ambulance Victoria at the scene but found not to require treatment or transport.
Police said the circumstances of the crash were yet to be established and the investigation remained ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
9.50pm: Police have cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left a four-wheel-drive badly damaged and a ute on its side in the middle of Eaglehawk Road.
Paramedics assessed at least one person after the crash and it is not yet clear if anyone was taken to hospital.
Police are yet to confirm what happened and have now reopened lanes in all directions.
Both vehicles were in the median strip when an Advertiser reporter arrived on the scene.
The white ute was on its side and the dark-coloured four-wheel-drive had extensive damage to its front.
Earlier: Traffic is being diverted around a crash that has left at least one vehicle on its side on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to a potential rescue incident on Eaglehawk Road at around 8.35pm.
A witness said a dark 4WD and a lighter coloured vehicle were in the middle of the median strip of the road.
They said traffic has been directed down Excell Street and both lanes on Eaglehawk Road have been blocked off.
Police, ambulance and SES are also on scene.
It is not yet clear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
More to come.
