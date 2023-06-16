Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo records 76 new COVID-19 cases in week | June 16, 2023

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Bendigo Health testing hub in June 2021. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Health testing hub in June 2021. Picture by Darren Howe

Greater Bendigo recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday, a drop of 162 since the previous week.

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

