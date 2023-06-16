Wear a mask: a high-quality and well-fitted mask can protect you and others from the virus.

Get your 2023 booster: new bivalent vaccines targeting Omicron variants are available at your GP or local pharmacy. To find out if you're eligible for your next booster, visit the c : new bivalent vaccines targeting Omicron variants are available at your GP or local pharmacy. To find out if you're eligible for your next booster, visit the c oronavirus website

Let fresh air in: open windows and doors when you can - it reduces the spread of the virus.

Get tested: if you have symptoms, take a rapid antigen test.

Stay at home: if you have COVID, you should stay at home for at least five days and until you have no symptoms.