Greater Bendigo recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases in the week to Friday, a drop of 162 since the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded four cases in the 24 hours leading up to June 16.
There are 30 active cases in the municipality, down from 121 last week.
The Macedon Ranges recorded 38 cases during the week, Mount Alexander had seven, Central Goldfields had 10, Campaspe had 31, Gannawarra had 13, Buloke had five and Loddon recorded eight.
The data showed there were 3956 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, a decrease of 35 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 876 down from 1238 last week.
There are 255 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including 13 in intensive care, with one cleared cases.
There are five COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
There was a total of 113 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the department in the past week.
An average of 16 deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer said the data indicated hospital admissions continued to decrease this week, with the number of wastewater detections also lower than in previous weeks.
Eligible Victorians who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or confirmed infection in the past six months can now receive their 2023 booster.
This is irrespective of how many prior doses a person has received. Vaccination continues to provide the best protection against becoming severely unwell or dying from COVID, the health department said.
These six steps can help you stay ahead of COVID:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
