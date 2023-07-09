HUNTLY is delivering on its promise of an improved second half of the HDFNL season following a convincing 16-goal win over Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.
The Hawks won back-to-back games for the first time this year, defeating the Cats on their home court at Lockington 54-38.
While the Hawks stayed in seventh position, two wins behind a group of teams on 20 points, comprising Heathcote, Mount Pleasant and North Bendigo, they have built up a nice gap over the Cats and Leitchville-Gunbower below them on the ladder after their third win of the season.
They can edge a little closer to North Bendigo in sixth, with the two teams due to clash at Huntly next Saturday.
Huntly coach Kym Bell was thrilled to see her side back up the impressive form and confidence gained from the previous week's upset win over Mount Pleasant.
"It was a very good win. We started off slow and were three goals down at quarter time, but after that we switched it on and played some really good netball," she said.
"It was a great team effort. I feel there's a real confidence and belief building that we can get these wins.
"The girls are really working together as a team. Their last quarter was really strong, so it's good to see our fitness and work ethic are really up there. The hard work is paying off."
The Hawks were led by a standout game from centre Taylor Mann, while Ash Sherlock proved difficult for the Cats' defence to contain in the goal circle.
Alongside Sherlock, Brianna Burt was accurate under the post.
With injuries to Sam Nelson and Serryn Eenjes leaving the Hawks light on for defenders, Saran O'Connor stepped into the line-up for her first game of the season and was a valuable contributor at goal keeper.
"It was our full-court defensive pressure that got us over the line," Bell said.
"Locky kept fighting all day. Their shooters, led by Jessie (Hardess) are very accurate. She really controls the play well for them and is a very smart player."
Bell is optimistic the Hawks can continue their solid run of form against the Bulldogs, who had a bye on Saturday, but parted ways with their coach Shellie Davies during the week.
Only two goals separated the two teams in their round four encounter at Atkins Street.
The margin was one goal less in their round 15 clash last year, which also went the way of the Bulldogs.
There were no changes on the ladder after third-placed Colbinabbin scored a hard-fought 59-51 win over Mount Pleasant, White Hills defeated Heathcote by 20 goals, and top-placed Elmore beat bottom team Leitchville-Gunbower.
At Heathcote, White Hills coach Lauren Bowles was happy to have emerged with a 51-31 win over fourth-placed Heathcote in their first game in two weeks.
"I thought we were a bit scrappy. Coming off the bye was never ideal going into a match we knew was going to be tough," she said.
"Heathcote is really fighting for a finals position and credit to them, how they set up on us defensively was great and really rattled us at times.
"They are a good side and are very well led by Brooke Bolton and I would expect to see them in finals.
"But it was a win, even if it wasn't pretty at times on our part. But sometimes you have to win like that and just battle for 60 minutes and that's definitely what it was.
"Twenty goals is still a good margin for a win and we rotated heavily today. Everyone spent one quarter off and that really worked in our favour.
"Going into next week (against Elmore), I don't even know what our starting seven will look like. That's a great problem to have as a coach."
The Demons' win was led by a pair of recruits in defender Amy Morrissey and Karly Hynes, who spent time at both ends of the court, with equal effect and success.
Hynes converted every shot on goal in a strong third quarter for the Demons, before going back into defence in the last and grabbing several telling rebounds.
Also in defence, Molly Johnston continued her stellar season.
A solid, but definitely hard-fought win was the perfect warm-up for next weekend's clash against undefeated ladder leaders Elmore at Scott Street.
The Bloods' win over the Bombers was their' 11th straight this season.
