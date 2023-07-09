Bendigo Advertiser
Huntly goes back-to-back for first time in 2023 HDFNL netball season

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 9 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:55am
Centre Taylor Mann was best on court for Huntly in the Hawks' 16-goal victory over Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Centre Taylor Mann was best on court for Huntly in the Hawks' 16-goal victory over Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

HUNTLY is delivering on its promise of an improved second half of the HDFNL season following a convincing 16-goal win over Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.

