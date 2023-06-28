Police are looking for information after an armed robbery outside a family home in Strathdale overnight.
Officers were told the victim organised to sell his electric dirt bike online, when a man with a machete arrived outside the Figtree Lane home about 10.30pm on June 28.
It's believed the offender came out of a dark coloured hatch while the driver waited inside the car.
He flaunted a machete before stealing the motorbike and taking off towards Harley Street.
Police patrolled the area but were unable to locate the offender.
The victim was not physically injured during the incident.
The male offender is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall and aged in his late teens to early 20s.
He was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark hoodie top and grey tracksuit pants.
The stolen dirt bike is a grey coloured 'Surron' with orange handles.
It's believed the bike travelled from Strathdale towards Bendigo CBD between 10.30pm and 11pm.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
