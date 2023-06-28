Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Online sale leads to dirt bike stolen in Strathdale armed robbery

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for information. Picture file
Police are appealing for information. Picture file

Police are looking for information after an armed robbery outside a family home in Strathdale overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.