Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Council

VEC panel releases draft ideas for Bendigo council ward rethink

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:11am, first published June 28 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Electoral Commission officials tally votes after the 2020 election. Picture by Darren Howe
Victorian Electoral Commission officials tally votes after the 2020 election. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO'S council ward boundaries should be overhauled, an expert panel says in a new report detailing multiple ways to alter how voters are represented.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.