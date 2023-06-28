Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Kangaroo Flat senior coach suspended by BFNL tribunal for umpire abuse

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:25pm, first published June 28 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat senior coach Nathan Johns.
Kangaroo Flat senior coach Nathan Johns.

Kangaroo Flat FNC won't have the services of senior coach Nathan Johns for the next month after he was suspended by the BFNL tribunal on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.