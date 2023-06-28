Kangaroo Flat FNC won't have the services of senior coach Nathan Johns for the next month after he was suspended by the BFNL tribunal on Wednesday night.
Johns was suspended for three weeks after pleading guilty to behaving in an abusive, insulting, threatening or obscene manner towards or in relation to an umpire after Saturday's 105-point loss to Sandhurst at Dower Park.
He was also suspended for one week after being found guilty of making contact with an umpire.
In his evidence to the tribunal, reporting umpire Tom Nicholson said about 40 minutes after the final siren he went to the Kangaroo Flat FNC secretary's office to hand in the official umpire paperwork.
He said Johns was outside of the office at the time.
"I said 'how are you?' to Nathan and he replied 'better than you, there'll be a report going in Monday about how you cheated today','' Nicholson said.
The umpire said a few minutes later he went to walk past Johns out of the change rooms to head to the social rooms when he felt contact to his side.
"He (Johns) bumped me off my axis,'' Nicholson said.
"I then heard him say 'don't crash on the way out'."
Nicholson said when he questioned Johns about what he'd said, the Roos' coach said he was talking to his son and then he called the umpire a cheat for the second time.
Nicholson said the contact with Johns was enough to knock his bag off his shoulder.
Johns started his evidence by apologising to Nicholson for calling him a cheat.
"I'd like to apologise. In the heat of the moment I called him (Nicholson) a cheat... it's not the right way to go about it and I do respect what they do as a job,'' Johns said.
"It was a heat of the moment brain fade."
Johns denied making any contact with Nicholson.
"I don't know where he thinks I bumped him,'' Johns said.
Johns said he was holding his one-year-old son in one arm and had his three-year-old son at his feet, while talking to his wife.
He said the comment "don't crash on the way home" was aimed at his wife, who was leaving the venue to return home.
Tribunal chairman Tom Wolff said Johns' actions were "extremely serious".
Wolff said labelling an umpire a cheat was "about as offensive as an umpire can be called".
He said the charge warranted a four-match ban, but Johns' apology and guilty plea earned him a one-week reduction to three weeks.
In giving the tribunal's verdict to the contact charge, Wolff said the tribunal was unable to be satisfied to a reasonable standard that contact was made intentionally.
He said the tribunal was satisfied that the contact was careless and a low-level offence that warranted a one-game suspension.
The Roos' next match is against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
