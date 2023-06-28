A Bendigo man whose crimes disrupted countless veterinary patients, forced a man to move and endangered the lives of police and members of the public has been sentenced to four years and 10 months imprisonment.
Timothy Walker, 39, told a psychologist he was "off his head" on methylamphetamine, xanax, GHB and buprenorphine during six weeks of criminality which the County Court heard had occurred from September to November in 2020.
Walker received a non-parole period of three years and six months and will be suspended from driving for three years after pleading guilty to:
Walker has served 966 days in pre-sentence detention.
Judge Anne Hassan said Walker's offending involved "commercial burglaries, multiple thefts, ongoing unlicensed driving and which culminated in the events of November 2, 4 and 5".
The court heard police thought Walker's dangerous driving, particularly on November 2 in Melbourne, would "kill someone".
In the early morning of November 4, 2020, Walker was seen next to the stolen Mitsubishi Triton vehicle in dense bushland in West Bendigo.
He fled in the vehicle by the fire track with police attempting to intercept him shortly after in Lancashire Street, West Bendigo. He failed to stop.
On November 5, 2020, Walker and a passenger were observed for around 30 minutes by the police airwing speeding in the stolen vehicle in Colston Street, Eaglehawk and the surrounding residential areas.
Walker reached in excess of 120km/h in 60km/h zones and drove through four red lights at speed. He twice overtook vehicles at speeds on the wrong side of the road in close proximity to primary schools.
He collided with the front gate of McCulloch Engineering, Midland Highway Epsom causing $750 in damage before losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a tree at 1:23pm.
Walker was taken to Bendigo Hospital where he tested positive for methylamphetamine.
The County Court heard Walker had a lengthy criminal history with prior convictions for drug and dishonesty offences.
Judge Hassan said he had five prior convictions for burglary, multiple convictions for theft of a motor vehicle and a 2004 conviction for armed robbery.
"The most striking aspect of your criminal record is however, your truly appalling driving history," she said.
"You have multiple prior convictions for unlicensed driving, driving while disqualified, speeding, driving when intoxicated, driving in a dangerous manner and recklessly placing another person at risk of serious injury while driving."
A victim impact statement from Dr Margot Walton from the Spring Gully Animal Hospital said the clinic had lost a significant amount of data after a computer was stolen.
The statement said many surgeries and radiographs had to be postponed and patients had to be referred to other clinics, causing her financial loss.
A victim impact statement from a man whose car keys and Mitsubish Triton were stolen while he was sleeping said he was out of pocket around $2000 after having to organise a replace car and ended his leave early because he didn't feel safe having his family visit.
Constable Ty Christy said through his statement he was angry about the risks to which he, his colleagues and the public were subjected.
The court heard there was a "real risk of institutionalisation" for Walker who was partly raised in foster care and has spent much of his adult life in prison.
Judge Hassan said Walker had overdosed on heroin around 10 times and drugs became an issue at a young age.
He first took cannabis at age 10, methylamphetamine at 11 and heroin at 14.
Walker suffers from an acquired brain injury and lives with a mild intellectual disability, ADHD, major depressive disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, PTSD, substance abuse and periods of drug induced psychosis.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
