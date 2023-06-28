Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Timothy Walker sentenced for drug driving in Bendigo, Melbourne

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 29 2023 - 6:49am, first published June 28 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timothy Walker has pleaded guilty to a string of driving, burglary and theft offences in the Bendigo County Court. Picture supplied
Timothy Walker has pleaded guilty to a string of driving, burglary and theft offences in the Bendigo County Court. Picture supplied

A Bendigo man whose crimes disrupted countless veterinary patients, forced a man to move and endangered the lives of police and members of the public has been sentenced to four years and 10 months imprisonment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.