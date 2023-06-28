2.54am November 2, 2020. Walker was speeding northbound on Barry Road in Melbourne



Sped through residential and commercial areas within Somerton, Broadmeadows, Fawkner



Sped through red lights at the intersections of Barry and Sydney roads and Grimshaw Street, Greensborough



Travelled around 100km/h on Plenty Road



Drove through a red traffic signal at the intersection of Kingsbury Drive

3.27am the police airwing began monitoring, several police units responded to the request to intercept



Observed reaching speeds of 100 km/h in Reservoir, Preston and Northcote residential areas



Continued through a red light on Alexander Parade before reaching estimated speeds of between 130 and 140km/h on the Eastern Freeway

Through a red light at Croydon Park at intersection with Anderson Road, Lilydale

Avoided spike strips by travelling on wrong side of road

Returned to correct side before reentering Maroondah Highway on wrong side of road at high speed