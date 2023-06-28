Are you looking for a couple of four-legged friends around the property?
Well, Matty's Sanctuary nestled in Sedgwick may have what you are looking for with 31 baby goats needing "forever homes."
Owner of the sanctuary, Matt Glascott, takes in the unwanted animals from various larger-scale farms that have no need for them.
Mr Glascott, along with a group of volunteers, then spend the first two weeks of the kid's life feeding, vaccinating, deworming and desexing before looking to move them onto families who want to take them in.
He said he was in a unique position as one of the few rescue retreats which take dairy animals off of the hands of owners who do not need them.
"We are one of the only sanctuaries that do dairy animals so all the unwanted animals which are normally the males in the milking industry," Mr Glascott said.
"We take them all in and get them back to good health and then find them homes as pets."
Mr Glascott said seven dairy farms were regularly in contact with them to take in baby animals who were not needed.
He said goats were being sent as far away as South Australia and Queensland to new homes given how so many people loved having goats on hobby farms.
"Over the years and the more years we have done it we exhaust good homes," Mr Glascott said.
"We have to do Australia-wide now ... in Victoria we fill up pretty quick.
"Goats are always an easy one lots of people like goats when you raise them from (birth) they come like a dog."
Mr Glascott said the remaining 31 animals were part of a group of 60, which meant 29 had found new families.
He said they was expecting another 70 baby goats to arrive at the property later this week which would need to be looked after.
"We can rehome them at the two week mark," Mr Glascott said.
"We provide all the care, all the medicals they need, if they need any medication, if anything happens we are just a phone call away.
"We provide all of that information but you can't take an animal under the 14-day mark because under that they are just a bit touch-and-go."
Mr Glascott said anyone interested in homing an animal or volunteering at the sanctuary could reach out.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
